Majority Of Millennials Shun Trump’s Twitter Use, Poll Finds

Millennials aren’t happy with President Donald Trump’s performance as president so far — and most wish he’d spend less time on social media.

That’s according to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, which released its latest poll’s findings this week, according to reporting from the Lowell Sun.

The data collected for the poll was actually collected quite a while ago, with the nationwide survey querying millennials at the end of November through the start of December. Nevertheless, the poll has some pretty revealing insights about the millennial generation’s attitudes toward the president.

For instance, the UMass Lowell poll found that millennials were more likely to have voted for Democrats across the nation than they were to have voted for Republicans. Sixty-one percent said they voted in their Congressional race for the Democratic candidate, while 34 percent said they favored the GOP choice in their House race two months ago.

Thinking ahead to the 2020 election, it seems millennials plan to stay consistent with the party they selected in 2018. When asked whether they planned to vote for Trump in the next presidential election, only 27 percent of millennials said they would, while 54 percent said they planned to vote for whoever his Democratic opponent would be.

Another 9 percent said they’d pick a different candidate, while 10 percent were presently unsure.

Friendly reminder that Trump’s corruption was a primary factor motivating the #RisingAmericanElectorate—POC, millennials and unmarried women—to vote for Democrats in 2018, our data shows.https://t.co/RMg6ZLv1jl — WVWVAF (@Women_Vote) January 16, 2019

Overall, most millennials demonstrated a strong dislike for Trump’s time in office so far, with only 38 percent of the age group approving of his job performance and 62 percent saying they disapproved.

Who do millennials want to run against Trump? Although no head-to-head contests were offered in the poll, a variety of names were put forward asking members of the 18-37 age group whether they found favorable or unfavorable those names.

Among the possible Democratic contenders for president that were included in the poll, only one person’s garnered a majority of respect from millennials: former Vice President Joe Biden, who was seen as favorable by 51 percent of millennials and unfavorable by 36 percent.

Almost 7-in-10 also said that Trump’s social media habits irked them. Sixty-eight percent of millennials said that Trump tweets too much, with only 6 percent saying they wished he tweeted more. A little over a quarter of respondents said he tweeted the right amount.

One additional aspect about the UMass Lowell poll that needs further consideration: it was conducted well before the start of the partial government shutdown, which began almost a week and a half after the last question was asked by pollsters. It’s unclear whether the shutdown has moved millennials one way or another on the various questions that were asked.