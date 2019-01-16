911 Caller’s Husband Suggests Jayme Closs Should Get The 50K Reward On Offer

"She got herself out," Peter Kasinskas said regarding the reward money. being offered in the Jayme Closs case.

When Jayme Closs, 13, escaped the clutches of her kidnapper after 88 days in captivity, she flagged down a woman walking her dog and asked for assistance. That woman, along with others, helped to keep Jayme safe until the police arrived. Now, the husband of the woman who initially called 911 to report Jayme’s safety, suggests that Jayme should receive the reward money being offered in her case.

According to Fox News, Peter Kasinskas, the husband of the woman who called 911 after Jayme appeared, Jayme should be the person to receive the reward money. This news comes after it was suggested that they receive the $50,000 on offer regarding information pertaining to the Closs case.

According to 13 WIBW, the reward money — and who should receive it — is currently being reviewed. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says that the beneficiary of the reward money is currently being discussed between themselves and the FBI.

Initially, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward on October 24 regarding new information on the Closs family. That reward amount was later doubled to $50,000 by the Jennie-O Turkey Store where Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked.

However, as Kasinskas points out, Jayme “got herself out” and should, therefore, receive the money. Kasinskas also said that they do not want to receive the reward money.

New images of Jayme Closs, home safe with her family. pic.twitter.com/8jmm2Emm9J — Hannah Jewell (@HannahFOX6Now) January 12, 2019

Regardless of who ends up with the money, there are now concerns that the suspect’s confession could be problematic.

According to the Associated Press, the defense team representing Jake Patterson, who is accused of the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents, have admitted they are “starting the case at a disadvantage.”

Since Patterson has given such a detailed confession regarding the crimes and that information is now public knowledge, his defense team is “not sure he can get a fair trial in the state.”

Charlie Glynn and Richard Jones, Patterson’s public defenders, believe that they will face an uphill battle regarding getting a fair trial since so many people in the state of Wisconsin are aware of the case and have followed closely.

“Yes, it looks like you start out behind the eight ball a little bit,” Glynn said.

Considering Jayme was quickly identified as the missing teen when she was rescued, it seems that finding those who are unaware of the case in her hometown and the surrounds might be an issue.

″[Barron] is a small community,” Jones said.