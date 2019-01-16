‘The Masked Singer’: Joey Fatone Talks Rumors That He’s The Rabbit

The Masked Singer viewers think they’ve figured out exactly who is behind the rabbit costume on the popular new show, and Joey Fatone from ‘NSYNC is the most popular guess.

According to Us Weekly, the rabbit’s clues all pointed to being a member of a boy band, namely ‘NSYNC. The phrase “It’s gonna be me” was used, as well as an image of a carousel, which could hint at Joey’s carnival-themed wedding.

The Rabbit even wears a straight jacket, which was one prop used in ‘NSYNC’s “I Drive Myself Crazy” music video. However, Fatone says that it is not him behind the mask, and that he is just too busy to have done The Masked Singer.

The former boy band member has been very busy promoting his brand new show, Uncommon Knowledge, and claims he’s far too preoccupied with that to have appeared on the singing competition series.

“I’m here to set the record straight, people! My twitter was blowing up beyond belief,” Joey told the outlet on Monday, revealing that he didn’t even watch the show until fans started tweeting him clips of the rabbit.

“It’s really funny! I’m not the rabbit. I wanted to be a judge! Why wasn’t I called?” Fatone added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans believe they have the identities of some of the other masked contestants figured out as well. Some fans believe that Donny Osmond is the peacock, and that Rumer Willis is the lion.

Meanwhile, others believe that the rabbit could be Joey Fatone’s former ‘NSYNC bandmate, JC Chasez, and that the unicorn could be someone along the lines of Paris Hilton or Tori Spelling.

The bee is being hotly debated as someone such as Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, or Diana Ross. Meanwhile, the raven is believed to be Ricki Lake, while the poodle has been nearly impossible to figure out.

The deer has been guessed to be Terry Bradshaw, and the alien is being hotly debated with big names like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, or Kourtney Kardashian.

Another masked singer, the monster, is causing fans to talk about who may be under the costume, with names like T-Pain, Bobby Brown, and CeeLo Green being mentioned among viewers.

Fans can watch The Masked Singer as the contestants compete against each other, and another contestant is unmasked each week, possibly Joey Fatone, when the show airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on the FOX network.