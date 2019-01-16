SyFy Cancels ‘Channel Zero’ After Fourth Season

Fans are hopeful another network will pick up the horror anthology series.

Channel Zero, has been canceled by SyFy, according to the show’s executive producer and showrunner. While considered a well-received series, this means that Season 4 of the series will be its last.

According to Deadline, Nick Antosca broke the news via his official Instagram account.

“After 4 seasons, Channel Zero is no more at SyFy,” Antosca’s post reads.

“I loved making this show and I would have loved to do more… But I can’t complain too much about doing 4 stories I loved with people who I loved working with.”

Antosca then went on to thank all of those involved with the horror anthology series.

While the series might have been canceled by SyFy, Antosca seems hopeful that he will still continue to tell the stories associated with the show.

“I’m deeply grateful for this experience,” he says.

“Especially to everybody who watched and talked about and wrote about the show. There are stories we didn’t get to tell and creatures you didn’t get to see, but still might.”

As yet, there has been no news on whether this series will be picked up by anyone else. However, fans immediately jumped on the post and voiced their opinion, hoping that the series will be picked up by another network.

As Bloody Disgusting points out, Channel Zero was an anthology series with each season a standalone regarding the storyline. The series focused each season on a “creepypasta” story that should have generated a decent audience. However, while Channel Zero was considered “one of the best horror shows on TV,” according to Bloody Disgusting, it appears that the viewership just wasn’t there.

As for Bloody Disgusting‘s opinion on whether it will be picked up elsewhere? They hope Shudder will take on the canceled series in the future. Currently, the first three seasons of Channel Zero can be viewed on Shudder. The fourth season is expected to drop there soon. So, there is certainly the potential for them to pick it up, so long as they consider they have the audience base for it. The potential of Channel Zero being picked up by Shudder is one that is also echoed by Comic Book.

This cancelation comes on the heels of SyFy canceling another of their horror series, Z Nation. This zombie apocalypse series ran for five seasons but will not be renewed for a sixth season. The latest new series from SyFy is called Deadly Class, according to Deadline. This series is set in the 1980s and tells the story of new recruits in a secret academy for the Deadly Arts.