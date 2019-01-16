Fans Believe James Kennedy And Kathryn Dennis Are Hooking Up Behind Raquel Leviss’ Back After ‘Blind Item’

Are the Bravolebrities secretly hooking up?

Could James Kennedy and Kathryn Dennis be secretly hooking up while the Southern Charm star is in Los Angeles?

On January 16, All About the Tea shared a “blind item” with readers in which they revealed that a reality star mom had allegedly slept with a controversial reality star on “several occasions,” despite the fact that he has a girlfriend.

According to the report, the mystery man’s girlfriend is completely clueless that he’s been hooking up with the “fiery reality diva” and their supposed hookups are believed to be alcohol-fueled. The outlet then stated that both stars have regularly made headlines with their “less-than charming behaviors.”

All About the Tea then said they’ve also been known for “spinning the truth.”

Although Kennedy and Dennis weren’t named at all in the report, commenters on the post are convinced that the “fiery” and “charming” clues are in reference to Dennis and that the photo of the DJ and the statement about spinning are about Kennedy.

Although there don’t appear to be any photos of James Kennedy and Kathryn Dennis together, Dennis has been known to frequent Los Angeles and was there most recently in July of last year, when she tagged herself in Beverly Hills.

James Kennedy’s alleged cheating has been a hot topic for the past several weeks on Vanderpump Rules, starting with a scene from the show that featured Kristen Doute and a woman named Hope confronting his girlfriend Raquel Leviss about his alleged relationship with Hope.

Although Kennedy has long been accused of cheating on Leviss, the model has remained at his side and according to a report weeks ago, she doesn’t care that he is unfaithful because her priority is to remain on the Bravo TV reality show.

“James just keeps Raquel around because she doesn’t question him on anything, so he gets to have his cake and eat it too. He can cheat on her all day and she doesn’t care,” an insider claimed to In Touch Weekly.

“Raquel won’t ever confront James about his cheating because she wants to be on TV and she knows if she ever questions him about anything he will dump her and she will have nothing,” the source added.

