Kylie Jenner Shows Off Killer Curves In Skin-Tight Dress

Once again, Kylie Jenner is showing off her curves for her 124 million-plus Instagram followers.

Earlier today, the lip kit mogul took to her wildly popular social media page to wow fans with yet another sexy snapshot. In the photo, Jenner stands on all fours as she appears to be posing like some sort of animal. The 21-year-old shows off her amazing figure in a form-fitting metallic dress that shows off all of her womanly curves.

In the image, the mother of one poses against a white background while she wears her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail. It is unclear if the photo is from a shoot that is just for fun or if it is a photo from an upcoming project that Kylie is working on as Jenner simply captioned the photo with no words, just a paw print emoji.

So far, she has earned a lot of attention from her 124 million followers with over 1.3 million likes in addition to 13,000 comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over how amazing the mother of one looks while countless others asked Jenner what the photoshoot was for. A few other fans simply commented with flame emojis while others joked that she is trying to get the record for “most liked” Instagram photo back.

“Trying to get back the world record be like.”

“Slay Kylie guuurllll,” another commented.

“Trying so hard for them likes baby!!! I SEE YOU,” one more chimed in.

This is not the first time in the past few weeks that Jenner has shared sexy images of herself. As the Inquisitr reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page to share a few sexy snaps from another shoot. In the images, Jenner rocks a pink feathered dress that showed off her amazing figure.

And earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that an Instagram account named world_record_egg beat Jenner’s photo for the most liked photo on Instagram. As fans of Kylie know, the 21-year-old’s first photo of her newborn daughter Stormi with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott became the most-liked photo on February 6, 2018 with 18 million likes.

But in an attempt to break the record, a photo of an egg on a white background recently received more than 18.2 million likes, passing Jenner’s record. The caption of the photo specifically tells fans that they want this to become the most liked image on the social media platform.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the caption reads.

Who knew the queen of Instagram could ever get de-throned by a plain and simple egg?