Donald Trump’s Accusers Bond At ‘The P***y Grabber Plays’: ‘Like Meeting A Bunch Of Sisters’

Accusers met up to watch their stories play out on stage.

Six women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct met up in New York City to see The P***y Grabber Plays, People is reporting. The plays detail the accusations the women have made, with some re-enacting the events themselves. Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of forcing an unwanted kiss on her lips while working in Trump Tower, left the audience to portray her younger self on stage. Tasha Dixon, the 2001 Miss Arizona who claimed that Trump walked in on naked Miss USA contestants, also played herself in a scene called “Five Beauty Queens Walk Into a Bar.” That particular scene was written by This is Us writer Julia Brownell.

Natasha Stoynoff, who says she was forcibly kissed by Trump while on assignment for People at his Mar-a-Lago Club in 2005, co-wrote the scene about her. The scene, entitled “The Interview” turned into an ironic, upbeat musical number. Stoynoff did not play herself like some of the other accusers and instead was portrayed by actress Lora Lee Gayer. One of the most common lines repeated in the musical number? “F**k you.”

“I’m a polite Canadian girl, and I’ve never said ‘f-you’ to anyone, ever,” Stoynoff said of the song.

“It’s hard enough for me to speak about this at all. I had to couch it in a song to make it more comfortable for me to retell it. It was totally surreal to see someone play me onstage. It was wild. She made me laugh, which was good. That’s the reaction I was hoping to get from the audience, and we did.”

'Like Meeting Sisters': 6 of Donald Trump's Accusers Gather to Watch Their Stories Onstage https://t.co/kNR7jNQ9B1 — People (@people) January 16, 2019

The P***y Grabber Plays was created by best friends Kate Pines and Sharyn Rothstein after they became frustrated that Trump was not facing any consequences from the alleged victims speaking up. They also didn’t want any of the women’s stories to be forgotten.

“Courage is contagious,” Pines said, “and I feel like all of these women were so courageous.”

Also in attendance were accusers Samantha Holvey, Jill Harth, and Karena Virginia. All of the alleged victims hugged and bonded.

“I felt like I’d known each woman forever,” said Stoynoff.

“It was like meeting a bunch of sisters. We share this common experience. Finally meeting them was something I needed and wanted to do.”

“We share a bond,” Crooks said, “and as awkward and unfortunate as it is — we don’t like to be bonded by Donald Trump — they are such wonderful women.”