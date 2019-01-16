Bella Hadid Wears A Strapless Dress, Films Herself And Strikes Sultry Poses In New Instagram Video

Bella Hadid has been on a video-posting spree on Instagram Stories lately. The 22-year-old model recently posted a clip of herself where she is featured wearing a sexy, strapless blue dress which allowed her to flash plenty of cleavage.

Bella accessorized with a beautiful pearl necklace and wore a full face of makeup while getting her hair done. She lifted her hand up to hold her phone and filmed the video in the mirror wherein she struck some sultry poses and also sported her famous pout.

Bella had earlier posted the same video on her Instagram feed which amassed close to 4,000 views and close to 200 comments. However, after 40 minutes of going live, Bella decided to delete the video. It seems like the model had been quite indecisive on Wednesday regarding her posts because she earlier posted a risque snap but deleted it within 10 minutes of going live.

Prior to that, Bella had posted another video on Instagram where she was featured striking some sexy poses. Bella tagged her photographer friend Alana O’Herlihy in the video which racked up 1.4 million views and over 2,000 comments. Per usual, fans and followers showered Bella with various complimentary compliments for her style and sexiness.

“You are always beautiful, Bella,” one person commented on the picture. “I love you, Bella, you are the most beautiful and confident woman in the world,” another one said.

Speaking of confidence, Bella was recently interviewed by LOVE 20.5 Magazine, during which she revealed that she feels at her “most beautiful” because she is finally comfortable in her own skin, per the Evening Standard.

“I kind of was always searching. So I guess when I felt most beautiful was very recently, in the past two years, when my health was at its best, my love was with me and around me, the model said. “I just felt very comfortable in my own being, instead of looking for the person I should be through others,” Bella said.

The article detailed that in 2012, the Victoria’s Secret model was diagnosed with Lyme disease — a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.

It can cause flu-like symptoms as well as cognitive impairment. Hadid had previously opened up about her disease and told ES Magazine the following, per the Evening Standard article.

“It affected my memory so I suddenly wouldn’t remember how to drive to Santa Monica from Malibu. I couldn’t ride my horse.”