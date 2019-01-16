Paris Jackson Breaks Silence On Rehab Stint: ‘I Am Happy And Healthy And Feeling Better Than Ever’

Paris Jackson is opening up about her latest stint in rehab.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson has decided to take some time away from her busy schedule and check into rehab. According to reports, the 20-year-old made the decision to check herself in after a busy 2018 that was filled with work engagements.

“Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” the insider shared.

Since the news of her latest rehab stint broke, People reports that Jackson has finally opened up to her fans about her issues in a recent Instagram post. Prior to the post today, Jackson had taken an absence from the social media platform with her last post coming on December 12.

“The media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!”

“Gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things,” she wrote. “I’ll be back soon!! xxox.”

Along with the caption, Jackson shared a photo of herself cuddled up next to her dog. So far, the post has earned Jackson a lot of attention from her 3 million plus followers with over 48,000 and 30 plus likes. Many of Jackson’s followers commented on the post to wish Paris well during this tough time in her life.

Recently, Paris’ good friend, Macaulay Culkin, opened up about his relationship with Jackson’s father, singer Michael Jackson, and had nothing but good things to say about him. As the Inquisitr shared, Culkin described their relationship as being “normal” despite the fact that he was only 10-years-old when he and the singer became so close.

In the interview on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, the actor said that Jackson initially reached out to him because a lot of big things were happening for him at the time and Jackson could relate.

“At the end of the day, it’s almost easy to say it was weird or whatever but it wasn’t because it made sense. At the end of the day, we were friends.”

Culkin also used a ton of nice words to describe his late friend including “hilarious,” “sweet,” and “funny.”