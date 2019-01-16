Kesha Drops Makeup Free Selfie On Twitter & Her Fans Go Wild

Kesha took to both her Twitter and Instagram to share a makeup-free snap of herself that her fans went wild over. In the selfie-style shot, Kesha’s freckles were front and center, and covered the majority of her flawless face. In the caption, she referenced how 2019 was going to be the year that the singer would start practicing self love, and the year she would let her freckles live.

In the close up, fans of the “Tik Tok” singer saw a glimpse of her gray-blue eyes which were sparkling in the photo. She let her honey color waves do their natural thing, too, and her hair fell over her shoulders and framed her stunning face.

On Twitter, Kesha’s fans went crazy over the shot. Since having been posted on Tuesday, the pic has been liked over 108k times.

“Omg you’re beautiful! Love you, Kesha! Your freckles are certainly not an imperfection and I’m happy to see you accept this part of yourself,” on fan wrote.

“A face without freckles is like a sky without stars. You are beautiful” gushed another.

Other fans of the singers shared pictures of themselves sans makeup, proudly displaying their freckles, too — showing their support for Kesha and freckle-faced girls around the world.

On Instagram, the comments and likes came pouring in as well. The photo on that social media platform was liked over 450,000 times.

Kesha, who has been engaged in a lengthy battle with Dr. Luke after she filed suit against the producer for sexual assault, has been seemingly trying to lift herself back up after losing her appeal to break her contract deal with him, and to secure the royalties to her own music.

As NPR reported, in 2014 Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and raping the singer, who has been under Dr. Luke’s music producing umbrella since 2005. In 2016, Dr. Luke filed his own suit against Kesha, citing defamation, and further alleged that her claims of being drugged and sexually assaulted were stemmed from her wanting to get out of her binding contract with Dr. Luke and the label. In between, Kesha filed an injunction against the label, saying they were aware of the abuse and did nothing about it.

The above lawsuits, and those peppered in between, were all dismissed causing Kesha to file for appeal — which the singer lost in May of 2018. She wrote her latest hit, “Praying,” about the ordeal, and the song was well received by fans of the singer due to her gorgeous crooning and the powerful lyrics she penned herself.

“You can get a divorce from an abusive spouse. You can dissolve a partnership if the relationship becomes irreconcilable. The same opportunity — to be liberated from the physical, emotional, and financial bondage of a destructive relationship — should be available to a recording artist,” Kesha said in a 2017 lawsuit against Dr. Luke.