Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards Rock Sexy Swimsuits While Jamming Out To John Mellencamp Hit

Teddi Mellencamp is shaking what her father gave her… with a little help from Kyle Richards.

Earlier this week, Mellencamp took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards rocking out to her dad, John Mellencamp’s, hit song “Jack & Diane.” And Richards liked the video of the two friends rocking out so much that she re-posted the video for her 2.3 million Instagram followers earlier today.

In the fun filled video, Teddi and Kyle appear in front of a pool in the evening and appear to be having a blast together. Mellencamp looks fit as she sports a black and tan bathing suit that shows off her amazing body. She wears her short, blonde locks halfway back and dances as she plays the air guitar and invisible flute.

Richards looks just as good as her counterpart in a black one-piece swimsuit that shows off her long and lean stems. The reality star wears her dark hair slicked back in a ponytail as she too busts her best move for the impromptu dance session. So far, Richards fun video has earned her a ton of attention from her legion of Instagram followers with over 342,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments.

Some fans applauded the two women for their awesome dance moves while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how amazing they look in their swimsuits.

“Love this friends having fun. God I so need this,” one follower wrote.

“Kyle you are smoking girl. Hot hot hot.”

“This is SO CUTE!!! Mamas having fun,” one more chimed in.

And the video comes on the heels of the new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Mellencamp sat down for an interview where she talked about the “extreme highs” and “extreme lows” of season 9.

“I can say it was a nail-biter for me living it, so I can only imagine what it’s going to be like watching it back. It’s so dramatic you can’t even believe it. Extreme highs. Extreme lows. I’m waiting,” she said in the interview.

She is joined with fellow cast-mates Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Lisa Rinna. Additionally, actress Denise Richards will be joining the ladies of Beverly Hills this season and Teddi shared that it has been fun having Denise as part of the cast.

“I love adding different dynamics to the mix. The more women and the more different personality types, the more you learn, the more you grow, the more fun you have, the more drama that can ensue, so it’s been great getting to know Denise,” she shared.

The new season of the show premieres on February 12.