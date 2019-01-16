Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes About Deleting People Out Of Her Life

Peppered in between insanely adorable snaps of True and Chicago, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a few inspirational quotes with her 85.2 million followers. The first of the lengthy series was a reach out by Kardashian to who ever may have stopped by and read the advice, which simply stated that everyone deserves a beautiful and long life, and that life should be full of love and positivity.

She also shared a quick pic of a neon sign that spelled out, “it was all a dream,” which was followed by a series of shots of Khloe, her daughter and her niece. In one shot, the little ones huddled up inside what appeared to be a small tree house, and in another, the babies joined Kardashian dressed up in unicorn garb.

Kardashian also shared a sweet shot of True and Chicago cuddling up together and holding hands. Chicago rested her head on True’s lap and stared up at her with a big, gummy grin on her face. The cousins also shared some cupcakes in celebration of True’s six month birthday. The never before seen photos of the youngsters showed off a playful vibe between the duo.

As the Good American Designer’s fans scrolled through the story, a few more inspirational messages floated by, but it was the one titled “Tip Of The Day,” that stood out from the rest.

“TIP OF THE DAY: Delete the people that make you feel bad about yourself or your life, unfollow them, delete their numbers, erase their texts, find happier people, pet a dog, watch a silly movie, just try to forget about them. You’re better off, remember your worth & don’t settle,” the quote posted by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.

Though Kardashian didn’t name who, exactly, the quote was aimed at — her up-and-down relationship with Tristan Thompson made headlines again recently, following Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney’s field trip to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — and what came up during one of his “Plead The Fifth” segments, as the Huffington Post reported.

Cohen asked Kim if she would have stayed with Thompson following the highly publicized cheating scandal, which took place while Khloe was in the delivery room awaiting the arrival of their daughter, True. Kim let it slip that it’s easy for someone to tell another person to leave their cheating partner, especially when their lives are broadcast all over the media.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Leave him, leave him. It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying,” Kim said during the uncomfortable exchange, to which she followed up quickly by saying she didn’t mean it in such a harsh manner. Kourtney chimed in and backed up Khloe, saying that she would stay with a cheating spouse if it meant keeping her family together.

Khloe ended the series of Instagram snaps by capping off the segment with another inspirational message.

“Do you boo,” Kardashian shared. She also followed up shortly after with a picture of herself looking happy, and cited her great morning being caused by great vibes.