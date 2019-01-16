‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Goes ‘Modern Day Cave Woman’ In Sexy Red-Hot Bikini Instagram Snap

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood has developed a stunning style for social media that blends sexy attire, or a lack thereof, with gorgeous backgrounds and natural settings. In a new Instagram post that the social media starlet shared on Tuesday, it looks like she has done it again and her fans are loving this latest shot.

This new Instagram post shows Sara Underwood in a cave in Indonesia and she is wearing a stunning red bikini. The photo was taken by photographer Steve Bitanga, someone she has worked with frequently.

In the photo, Underwood is standing on a rock formation and it looks like there’s a waterfall of sorts right below her. Trees and sunlight can be seen beyond the opening of the cave and the unique lighting serves to highlight all of the Playboy model’s curves perfectly.

Underwood didn’t tag the designer of this red-hot bikini, but it is the perfect fit for her stunning physique. The bikini bottoms sit high on her hips to highlight her long, muscular legs and show off her taut abs. A hint of Sara’s cleavage can be seen as the bikini top wraps around her chest to contain her ample bosom.

The model is looking up toward the top of the cave rather than at the camera and she joked in the caption about being a modern-day cave woman. Underwood’s followers were clearly taken with this photograph, as more than 121,000 of them “liked” the post in the first day or so it was on her page.

Another recent popular post of Underwood’s shows her at Oregon’s Mount Hood and she’s wearing a sexy Fashion Nova jumpsuit. Sara noted that she was standing on her favorite mountain and she had her arms spread wide as she embraced the setting.

In the shot, Underwood wore a cap and sweater, but it was the fit of the jumpsuit that caught people’s attention. It was cut quite low to show off a lot of her chest and it hugged all of her fit curves perfectly. This Instagram post was liked by more than 178,000 people in just two days and that makes it one of her most popular posts in recent days.

Underwood shared another Fashion Nova look on Wednesday, donning a white one-piece bathing suit as she stood in a hot tub. In that shot, she noted that she and her beau would be breaking ground on their cabin land soon and fans know they’ll be sharing plenty of updates as they work on the project.

Sara Underwood knows how to rev up her social media fans, and she has a following of 9.2 million people to prove it. Whether she’s wearing a stunning red bikini, a simple one-piece, or a sexy sheer jumpsuit, she always flaunts her curves perfectly and gets her millions of fans buzzing.