Nina Dobrev Rocks A Sultry Red Lip Color In New Instagram Post

The actress turned heads with a striking new social media post.

Nina Dobrev showed off her ultra-glam side in a stunning new Instagram image. The actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, actually reposted an image from makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, and the dramatic look is getting a lot of online attention.

In the image, Dobrev is standing in front of a glass-paned door, looking intently at the camera. She wears a button-down white silk blouse that is adorned with colorful images of wild animals, including lions, giraffes, and zebras (not to mention an assortment of plant life).

But it’s Dobrev’s hair and makeup that really draws the eye in this picture. Her shoulder-length dark hair hangs in loose waves around her face in a soft frame. Her eyes are downplayed with dark brown liner and an abundance of mascara, leaving her lips as the center of attention. The bright red pout comes in direct contrast with the rest of the low -key look, for a unique style that’s at once elegant and relaxed.

Dobrev didn’t add any comments to the post beyond what Deenihan had written in the original, preferring to let the image speak for itself. Deenihan had nothing but good things to say about Dobrev, complimenting both her style and her kind disposition.

“She Wild!” Deenihan wrote, followed by an assortment of animal emojis. “Had a blast glamming up the sweetest @nina today. Hair @riawna styling @kateyoung makeup @kdeenihan#ninadobrev”

Dobrev may be willing to walk on the wild side when it comes to fashion, but she still has to answer to her mother at the end of the day. The Vampire Diaries actress visited The Late Late Show on Tuesday night, and spilled the beans on how her mom is making it very clear that she’s ready to be a grandmother.

“Two years ago she gave me baby onesies for Christmas,” Dobrev said during the interview, according to The Daily News. “And then this past year she gave me diapers! And she didn’t give me a pack of diapers. She individually wrapped every diaper, so I had to keep opening every diaper!”

Despite increasingly dramatic gestures from her mother, Dobrev is in no rush to settle down and start a family any time soon. The actress has been solidly single since splitting from ex Glen Powell back in 2017. And while she does one day want to start a family, she says she’ll most likely keep her personal life far away from social media.