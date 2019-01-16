Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber’s Mom Pose For Sweet Instagram Pic: ‘What A Gift!’

Baldwin seems to be getting along well with her mother-in-law.

It’s safe to say that model Hailey Baldwin has bonded with her new mother-in-law, People is reporting. Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, uploaded a sweet selfie of her and her daughter-in-law on Tuesday, January 15. Baldwin sweetly kisses Baldwin on the cheek in the photo.

“What a gift!” Mallette captioned the picture, accompanied by a heart-eye emoji.

“Love you,” Baldwin wrote in the comments section.

Mallette’s approval of Baldwin must mean she’s excited for Baldwin’s upcoming wedding ceremony with her son. Bieber and Baldwin technically got married in secret at a New York City courthouse in September. Now, the happy couple is said to be planning a more traditional and intimate ceremony that includes their family and friends. Sources are saying that the two are taking their time to plan their dream wedding.

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source said of the couple. “They’re still figuring it out. They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love. There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

According to E! News, the two were initially aiming to have the celebration in January — but planning a wedding took longer than they thought!

“They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work,” a source revealed. “They can’t wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party. But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning. They’ve tossed around different ideas for where to do it and they are still going back and forth. They’ve met with their pastor numerous times to discuss the religious ceremony and figure out exactly what they want.”

While the two are taking things slower this time around, their relationship milestones happened a lot quicker in the past. The two have been dating on and off since 2016, but since they reunited in June 2018, they appear to be together for good. Bieber proposed during a July trip to the Bahamas a mere month later, and the lovebirds got their marriage certificate in September. Talk about a whirlwind romance! Baldwin and Bieber have been spotted by the paparazzi multiple times looking giddily in love since their nuptials, and they’re also known to show some major PDA on their Instagram accounts.