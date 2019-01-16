Kelly Gale Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A White, Wet Crop Top With No Bra

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale’s new picture on Instagram sent pulses racing as she donned a white, wet crop top which allowed her to provide a clear view of her nipples as she decided not to wear a bikini top or bra underneath the garment. The model paired the crop top with a pair of purple bikini bottoms through which she flaunted her long, well-toned legs.

The photograph was captured against the scenic backdrop of the mountains in Hawaii and Kelly is featured standing in a lake or river where, per the caption, she went swimming in the morning. Kelly accessorized with a pendant and let her damp hair down, which made her look sexier.

Within 30 minutes, the post amassed 12,000 likes and many complimentary comments wherein fans and followers praised the 23-year-old model for her sexy figure. Comments included, “why you are so perfect?” “You are the hottest model I have ever seen,” “dope as usual,” and “you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.”

“Magical location, hope you are having fun, Kelly,” one commentator wrote, while another one said that the place shown in the picture looks prettier because of the presence of Kelly.

Prior to posting the said picture, Kelly treated her 1 million Instagram fans to a risque picture where she was featured wearing a royal blue bikini. In the picture, Kelly put her derriere on full display as she turned her back towards the camera to strike a pose. She looked over her shoulder and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very sexy look. And to make her photograph sultrier, Kelly stood under a shower which made her entire body dripping wet.

The post in question racked up 45,000 likes and close to 400 comments and fans and followers, per usual, complimented Kelly for having the sexiest posterior among all the models. In the caption, she revealed that blue is her favorite color, which is true because a quick scroll through Kelly’s Instagram page shows her dressed up in various blue bikinis and dresses. Most fans, however, commented that Kelly looks good in every color as she is inherently sexy and has an amazing body.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Kelly revealed her diet and exercise secrets and revealed that she eats plain “yogurt, homemade pistachio butter, and homemade, grain-free müesli served with chopped-up apples” for breakfast, and for lunch, she would go for some “crisp bread with avocado, goat cheese, dried figs, and walnuts.” For dinner, Kelly would often eat “chicken breast served with asparagus, spinach, and mushrooms.” And as for her sweet cravings, she said the following.