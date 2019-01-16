Jimmy Kimmel Says Donald Trump Can’t Help But ‘Lie About Everything,’ Mocks His ‘Hamberders’ Tweet

Jimmy Kimmel was one of the several late night hosts who took a jab at Donald Trump after the President tweeted the word “hamberders” instead of “hamburguers” before quickly deleting his post, joking that he appeared to have “had a stroke or something.”

Trump ordered huge amounts of fast food when he welcomed the Clemson Tigers football team, who won the college national championship last week, to the White House on Monday night — including servings from Burger King, McDonalds, and Wendy’s. And on Tuesday morning, the President took to Twitter to describe the event and gush about the football team, but he accidentally misspelled the word “hamburgers.”

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!” Trump wrote. He later deleted the tweet, but not before it made headlines all over the internet, as well as television shows. Jimmy Kimmel quickly delivered a few jokes about the President’s social media post, saying he “became the first US president ever to congratulate himself on making a fast-food order,” as reported by the Guardian. But Donald Trump’s typo was at the center of said jokes, as the late night host wondered, “How does that happen?”

“The E and the U aren’t even near each other on the keyboard. It’s like in the middle of tweeting he had a stroke or something. Or is it possible … he thought they were called hamberders until today?” he joked.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter also pointed out that, despite the fact Trump claimed the White House had served over 1,000 burgers to the college football team, an insider said “the number of berders was much lower than that,” while a clip of the U.S. President revealing a serving of 300 McDonald’s burgers to journalists played. Kimmel added that Trump “can’t help” but “lie about everything.”

“Or maybe he ate the 700 other hamberders himself.”

But the comedian wasn’t the only one to poke fun at Trump’s Twitter mishap. Burger King themselves also offered a funny take on the situation, stating that “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders.” According to USA Today, the U.S. President’s original tweet garnered over 300,000 likes. It was also retweeted thousands of times, originating several online memes.