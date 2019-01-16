Meghan Markle’s Work Ethic Is ‘Very American,’ Royal Biographer Says

Even pregnancy can’t slow Meghan Markle down. Despite being just a few months away from giving birth to her first child, the Duchess of Sussex is working hard to keep up with her royal duties. According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, this behavior is pretty typical of Meghan, stating that Duchess has a very strong work ethic.

“Meghan is very American and wants to get things done — that is her way,” the author of My Husband and I told People.

Seward went on to explain that the Duchess “hits the ground running” whenever she is given a task.

“That is in her makeup,” Seward explained.

The Duchess mentioned in November that she wants to work as closely to her due date as possible.

Last week, Kensington Palace announced Meghan’s four new patronages–the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the women’s empowerment charity Smart Works, and the animal-welfare charity Mayhew. The Duchess appears to be getting a head start on her support of these organizations, as she already fit in visits to Smart Works and Mayhew this week.

The former actress is a known activist, so it’s no surprise that she gets her foot in the door early on whenever she supports a cause. At the young age of 11, Meghan began her activism by protesting a sexist television commercial, according to Business Insider. She went on to become an advocate for UN women as well as a global ambassador for World Vision during her time as an actress on Suits.

From volunteering to attending an event to becoming a foster carer — do something amazing for animals in need and support the fantastic work of @TheMayhew: https://t.co/ZGwXSqUk83 pic.twitter.com/yFPxEWCp7X — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

On top of maintaining her busy engagement schedule and coping with pregnancy, the American Duchess is also reportedly making time to brush up on her French skills. In December, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan, who also speaks Spanish, had been working on adding “proficiency in French” to her lengthy resume.

As the first American to join the royal family since Wallis Simpson in 1937, some royal insiders cite Meghan’s different cultural background as the reason for rumored recent clashes with staff and other British royals.

A Kensington Palace source recently told People that royal aides “might not be used to the ‘say-it-as-you-see-it’ American mentality.”

“The most difficult job in the royal family is to work with Meghan’s ambitions and make them realizable. She will get frustrated if she is told, ‘You can’t do this or can’t do that,'” another source said.

A rumor that royal staff members have nicknamed Meghan “Duchess Difficult” because of her strong demands recently began circulating, mostly due to the fact that a few of the family’s employees have announced that they are quitting. However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, palace insiders have dispelled the rumor and stated that Meghan is actually very “well-like” by the staff.