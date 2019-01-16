R Kelly Reportedly Hires Bill Cosby’s Team Of ‘Fixers’ To Clean Up Aftermath Of Shocking Sex Abuse Scandal

R. Kelly, the R&B singer who has spent the better part of a decade making headlines for his shocking sexual abuse allegations, has now reportedly hired Bill Cosby’s team of “fixers” to clean up the aftermath of the most recent scandal, as Radar Online reported. Following the premiere of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the singer has reached out to Cosby’s legal team to help him pick up the pieces of his reputation, allegedly by any means necessary.

“They’re ready to do just about anything to get him off the hook, even if it means using fear tactics,” a source close to Kelly told Radar.

The first step, reportedly, is for Kelly to begin the lengthy process of suing each and every one of his accusers and alleged victims. The source also revealed that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer had hired a web developer used by Cosby to create a web domain called “Surviving Lies,” which aimed to discredit his accusers — though Kelly’s lawyers were said to shut that project down swiftly.

“They were afraid of lawsuits — especially after they learned the team planned to use it to feature a revenge-porn video featuring one of his victims consenting to sex,” Radar’s source revealed.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the “Ignition” singer set up a Facebook page aimed at sharing screen shots, photographs, and videos of the victims. That page, also called “Surviving Lies,” linked to the now defunct web domain that Kelly purchased. Though there was no way to tell if the content posted to the Facebook page was authentic, the site was taken down on January 7 — and a rep for the social media outlet said that the platform in no way tolerates online bullying.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware,” the Facebook rep said.

Cosby, who’s lengthy career as a beloved actor was tarnished following his sexual assault conviction, is now in a single-cell unit in Pennsylvania undergoing his three year sentence for aggravated sexual assault. The Cosby Show actor made headlines for almost a decade for date rape drugging, sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor — among other infractions.

Kelly will reportedly pay upwards of $35,000 a month for Cosby’s “fixers” who will allegedly contact Kelly’s victims to use the threat of legal action, in the hope of getting them to back down from testifying against the singer in court.

“They are contacting and confronting the accusers, hoping that they will be too frightened to testify,” added Radar‘s source.