Ariana Grande Strikes A Sexy Pose In Sheer Lace Bra On Instagram

Ariana Grande has been teasing her fans with a series of sexy shots from her new music video “7 rings,” but her latest Instagram post may just be her raciest yet.

With half of her face buried in her arms and with a pinkish light to it, the pop singer is seen striking a sexy pose while wearing nothing but a sheer, pink lace bra. Ariana completed her lingerie look with some large hoop earrings and cat-eye makeup, while her super-long brunette locks were styled into her signature high ponytail. The picture was an instant hit, racking up over 1 million likes and nearly 15,000 likes in under 45 minutes. Many of her 142 million followers rushed to the comment section, including her bestie Miley Cyrus, who just left a few suggestive emojis.

“AN ABSOLUTE ANGEL,” one user wrote, while another added “she’s coming for another #1.” One even pointed out “On wednesday we usually wear pink,” which is a reference to cult movie Mean Girls, which is one of Ariana’s favorite films, and which she actually used as inspiration and paid tribute to in the hugely successful music video for her hit tune, “thank u, next.” Another one joked, “Let piggy smallz in the 7 rings video,” in reference to the singer’s pet pig, Piggy Smallz, which she got when she was still with ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old has been counting down the days for the release of her new single “7 rings,” which is out on Friday, January 18. In an interview with Billboard, Ariana told the story behind her new song, explaining that she once got tipsy at Tiffany’s after having a rough day — and ended up buying her six best friends, as well as herself, matching engagement rings.

“Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring,” she said.

“That’s why we have these, and that’s where the song idea came from.”

On Twitter, she listed all of the friends who were gifted rings (“me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence”), and revealed that she later bought her mother and grandmother the same rings after she finished the new song. The music video is also set to feature all of her six besties, according to photos that she has been posting on social media the last few weeks.