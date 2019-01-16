Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Accuses Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Of Raping Minor, Per ‘Radar’

Get details about the shocking allegations.

David Eason is firing back after being accused of abusing his stepson, four-year-old Kaiser, by the boy’s father, Nathan Griffith.

According to a report shared by Radar Online on January 16, Eason is fighting back against the child abuse allegations by accusing Griffith, the ex-boyfriend of his wife — Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans — of rape.

As the outlet explained, Eason claims Griffith sexually abused a 10-year-old when he was 16, an act which Griffith denies.

Eason made the claims against Griffith on his Snapchat account.

“Nathan raped a 10-year-old boy when he was 16 and in high school,” Eason alleged. “His school kicked him out, his mom sent him to Tennessee to live with family. He was ‘rehabilitated’ and they thought he was ok after treatment. I’m sorry but a person who does something like that at that young age should never be allowed in the general public. He is a predator and should not even be allowed around children. This is why his visits are supervised and that will never change.”

Eason then claimed that the marks put on Kaiser’s backside, which Griffith suggested was proof of Eason’s supposed abuse, actually came from Griffith.

“Must be true because it wasn’t there when Kaiser left and wasn’t there when he got home three days later. It was probably makeup for all we know,” Eason explained. “I mean Nathan does wear makeup and shave his legs everyday so I wouldn’t put it past him. He also painted Kaiser’s finger and toenails with pink fingernail polish. I told him he better never do no gay s**t to Kaiser like he did to that little boy.”

In response to the shocking allegations made by David Eason, Nathan Griffith released a statement of his own to Radar Online, denying all things alleged by Jenelle Evans’ husband.

“He lies about me all the time,” Griffith explained. “That is disgusting.”

He then suggested a lawsuit may be coming soon for Eason, implying that Eason’s comments were “defamation of character.” Griffith noted that the false rumors had allegedly been started years ago by a former manager of Evans.

According to Griffith, he’s never been to a rehabilitation center, nor have any members of his family.

Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans dated for a few years — and became engaged during a tropical getaway in 2013. Years later, Evans married David Eason at the home they share in North Carolina.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.