‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Attacks, Rex & Chloe Hang Out

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some interesting interactions in Salem this week, including a fight, and possibly a brand new love connection.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will be furious when he finds out Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is still alive. Eric will lay eyes on Xander and be filled with rage, which will cause him to lose control of his temper and lash out at the man he blames for keeping Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) away from him, and causing her tragic death.

Eric will attack Xander upon seeing him, and the two men will get into a brutal fight. They’ll likely be broken up before things get too crazy, but it seems safe to say that Eric wants to let loose on Xander, and get revenge for everything he’s done in his past, which includes keeping Nicole hostage in Nashville, blackmail, and so much more.

Meanwhile, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will catch up with an old friend. When Chloe runs into Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), who recently returned to Salem after a brief exit, the pair will get some time to talk to one another and really reconnect. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Chloe and Rex ran in the same circle back in high school and college.

Rex dated Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), who was close friends with Belle Black, Shawn Brady, and Philip Kiriakis. Although it seems that Chloe and Rex never had much interest in each other before, now that they’re both back in Salem, and newly single, things could get heated between the former friends.

Chloe recently got out of a relationship with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), while Rex’s engagement to Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), was called off after it was revealed that Rex had cheated on her during a one night stand with his former girlfriend, Mimi, and that hook up had produced a daughter.

After the break up, Rex left Salem to help Mimi get settled into a new home, and spend some quality time with his baby daughter. However, he has recently returned in hopes of winning Sarah’s affections back. However, it seems that she’s over her almost-marriage to Rex, and has moved on, possibly to Eric, whom she seems to be developing some strong feelings for.

While Chloe has been getting close to her former husband, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), it seems that a love triangle to occur if she finds herself drawn to Rex as well, and what’s Salem without at least one love triangle happening at all times?

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) tries to convince Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) to turn his back on Ben, as Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) encourages Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) to finally forgive Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.