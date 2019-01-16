Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Long Legs In Birthday Instagram Post To Photographer Friend Alana O’Herlihy

Hadid showed off her supermodel skills in the sweet and thoughtful Instagram post.

Gigi Hadid is wishing one of her best friends a happy birthday on Instagram — as only she could. The supermodel took to social media on Wednesday to share a sincere, sweet birthday message for her longtime friend, photographer Alana O’Herlihy.

Hadid took to Instagram to celebrate her friend’s special day, sharing a cute photo of the two pals in the process. The two have been firm friends for 10 years, having met back when they were just 14. O’Herlihy quickly made a name for herself as a daring, avant-garde photographer — one known for her racy images. She’s even taken pictures of Hadid, and her supermodel sister Bella, on more than one occasion.

But on Wednesday, O’Herlihy was in front of the camera — alongside her beloved friend Gigi Hadid. The picture features the two young women at what appears to be a wild party. Hadid is holding a cocktail, and is striking a pose that shows off her runway expertise. She wears a gray blazer with matching gray shorts that show off her long, lean legs. A simple white top flashes a hint of her toned stomach. Hadid’s makeup is simple and elegant, with red lips and her long dark-blonde hair hanging loosely around her face. Her long leg is curved up around O’Herlihy, and she has an arm wrapped around the photographer in a friendly embrace

O’Herlihy, clad in what appears to be dark blue pajamas with pink accents — and giant pink hoop earrings — has her tongue cheekily stuck out at the camera lens. She holds a beer in one hand, while the other hugs Hadid close. The duo appear to be sitting on a brown seat for the photo — and having a wonderful time, from the looks of it.

“HAPPY 24th YEAR to the ultimate [Capricorn] to my [Taurus], everyone’s favorite @lilmami_lani,” Hadid wrote in the caption for the post. “Your sisterhood is on [sic] of the greatest blessings in my life. Thank you for your spirit, endless inspiration, mind-blowing talent, creative partnership, and mostly for an incredible DECADE of friendship… you are truly one of a kind! Wishing you the BEST of the BEST always???????? Love you beyyoonnddd.”

While it is the most striking, that’s not the only photo Hadid chose to share for her friend’s special day. The collection of images also includes a candid photo of the two women chatting, a bored-looking O’Herlihy taking a photo while reclining in a chair, a candid photo of Hadid goofing around — one possibly taken by O’Herlihy herself — and an image of the two protesting together at a Women’s March rally.