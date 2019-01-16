Does Ramona Singer Have A New Boyfriend? ‘RHONY’ Star Spotted With Potential Love Interest In NYC

What was Ramona Singer caught doing?

Is she moving on from that awkward make-out session with Harry Dubin?

According to a report from Page Six on January 14, Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer was recently caught drinking wine with a mystery man at T-Bar Steak & Lounge in the Big Apple’s Upper East Side this past weekend.

“She waited in the bar area with her sunglasses on for a few minutes,” an onlooker revealed of the 62-year-old reality star.

A short time later, after a dark-haired man arrived to the venue, Singer reportedly removed her sunglasses and sat down at a table with her.

“He was wearing the same shirt as the waiters!” the source noted.

While Singer has stayed mum on a potential new romance, the insider said she and her mystery man appeared quite “cozy” as she laughed throughout what appeared to be a date.

“She was drinking red wine instead of her usual Pinot Grigio,” another diner shared, adding that the Real Housewives of New York City cast member looked “amazing” and is “aging better than all of the ‘Housewives.'”

In response to the Page Six report, Ramona Singer offered a simple comment of “Lol” to the outlet.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans may have seen, Ramona Singer was photographed making out with Harry Dubin, the former husband of her ex-co-star Aviva Drescher and ex-flame of co-stars Sonja Morgan and LuAnn de Lesseps, at the end of last year.

However, in response to the photos, Dubin shot down reports of a possible romance while chatting with Radar Online about his outing with Singer.

“No we’re not dating… she’s a good friend of mine,” he said. “Anyone would be honored to date her, but I’m not. It was the angle of the camera that looks like we were making out. There’s thousands of pictures where someone looks like they’re doing something they’re not. I didn’t know anyone was snapping anything.”

Dubin also addressed the possible reactions he’d be getting from his former Real Housewives of New York City flames.

“[Aviva] won’t throw her leg at me! She’s not going to smack me with her leg,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to [Sonja],” he added. “I don’t want the wrath of Sonja. I don’t want her to throw daggers at me!”

Ramona Singer and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year in the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.