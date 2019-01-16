Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Experience Twin Royal Engagements

It was the day of the duchesses in England. Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had twin royal engagements at nearly the same time.

The expecting Duchess of Sussex spent her day at her new patronage in Mayhew, a charity for animal welfare. Markle wore a cream outfit, with a coat from Armani and a dress from H&M, according to a Cosmopolitan report. Markle’s maternity dress, Mama Fine Knit from H&M, cost a mere $35, Today reported. The duchess topped the affordable dress off with an Emporio Armani cashmere coat. She carried a tote from Stella McCartney, and finished the look with neutral pumps.

The organization she visited works to help support animals in need using special initiatives throughout the community. The duchess visited with several people — and four-legged furry friends — during her official royal engagement. One dog she enjoyed is Minnie, a Jack Russel Terrier, and another therapy dog named Roobarb also got the royal treatment from the duchess. At Mayhew, Markle learned about how therapy dogs receive training — as well as how Mayhew provides help to animals through fostering initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore a suit by Oscar de la Renta in magenta. Her royal duties took her to the costume department at the Royal Opera House in London. The future Queen of England paired the bright look with black and gold heels by Rupert Sanderson, and black tights. According to a People report, the duchess also wore this outfit in February of 2017.

Mayhew’s work now extends beyond rehoming animals. The charity provides pet refuge services for owners in crisis, support the homeless community and Mayhew community vets provide services at low cost. pic.twitter.com/6mmezZUQiQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 16, 2019

Middleton observed rehearsals for The Two Pigeons during her visit. Plus, she met with principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera, and Vadim Muntagirov of the Royal Ballet. There, she learned more about the scale of the costumes designed in the department — and visited the pattern room, where she observed the costume creators in action. The department provides as many as 10,000 costumes each year for the Royal Ballet.

Costume staff at @RoyalOperaHouse’s on-site dye shop show The Duchess different techniques including hand-painting and staining garments. #RoyalOperaHouse pic.twitter.com/lhiIKuPUAz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

Recently, the duchess and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, saw The Nutcracker Ballet at the Royal Opera House. Middleton reported that since her introduction to the dance, Princess Charlotte has “been very keen [on ballet] ever since.” Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton’s second child takes ballet lessons in London.

While their causes and their outfits were different, both royal spouses attended to official duties at nearly the same time yesterday, which caught the eye of many. While Middleton took extended maternity leave last year after the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, Markle will likely have a maternity leave later this spring — once she gives birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child.