‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Who Put The Camera In Newman Ranch?

The Young and the Restless spoilers bring danger for Nikki, and recently somebody spied on the Newman matriarch and Victoria while they discussed the fireplace poker. While Nikki and Victoria have no idea somebody is spying on them, viewers know, and now they have ideas about who put the hidden cameras inside the Newman Ranch house.

Longtime fans of Y&R have plenty of ideas on who might have put the surveillance into the house without Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knowing. Several people believe that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) did it. After all, he was head of Newman security during his last stint in Genoa City, so he likely had access. However, J.T. is supposedly dead, but perhaps that isn’t the case. Plus, J.T.’s body is missing. Returning from the dead after not dying is a staple of soap troupe.

While there’s no news of Luckinbill returning anytime soon to Y&R, perhaps the actor filmed these scenes during his last visit to the show when Nick (Joshua Morrow) impersonated J.T.

Other eagle-eyed viewers believe that maybe Victor (Eric Braeden) installed the cameras since he had some in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house back when J.T. was still alive. Of course, considering that Victor is still in the Genoa City Police Department jail, who was watching in the clip shown on the show the other day? Perhaps Victor has somebody else working for him and keeping an eye on the footage.

Meanwhile, others feel that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is the culprit. Phyllis is the one who threw the murder weapon away, so maybe she faked that and kept it. Of course, doing something like that would imply a very long game on Phyllis’s part. It’s risky, but she absolutely hates Victor, so perhaps she thought quickly that night and ended up cooking up a colossal scheme against Victor all these months in an attempt to put him behind bars.

Then, there are fans who think maybe Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) did it. Tessa could be holding a grudge against Nikki since Nikki threw her out of The Ranch. Plus, she’s probably still angry over the fact that Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) kidnapped her and left her in the cold alone. Tessa has been shady since the day she arrived in Genoa City, and she admitted to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) recently that she used Noah (Robert Adamson) because of his money, and she very likely did the same for Nikki.

Others have suggested that maybe Adam Newman is still alive and doing this, or perhaps even Ian Ward. One wild idea is that maybe Sheila Carter is in on it. Stranger things have happened in soapland.

This storyline hasn’t stopped with its twists and turns, and soon, Nikki will face down whoever it is with a gun, according to Inquisitr.