Martha Hunt Sizzles In A White Bikini On Instagram

Martha Hunt took to her Instagram on Wednesday and posted two pictures of herself wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy white bikini. The snaps were captured while Martha was partially submerged in a swimming pool.

In the first picture, Martha is featured standing in the pool, looking towards the camera, while in the other one, she struck a sexy side pose and raised her arms to hold her hair. Her skimpy white bikini allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage as well as her perky derriere. She let her hair down and accessorized with a pair of shades.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the picture garnered more than 11,000 likes and fans showered Martha with various complimentary comments. “Amazing model and photography beautiful as always,” one person commented on the picture. “You inspire me every day to try and be the best I can be. Thank you, Martha,” another one said.

Martha also posted a number of pictures from the same photoshoot in her Instagram Stories where she is featured striking different sultry poses while still standing in the swimming pool. Earlier on Martha had sent the temperatures soaring by posting yet another bikini pic through which she flashed some major side boob and also put her long, sexy legs on full display.

Martha Hunt is currently spending time in Miami for a photoshoot along with other Victoria’s Secret models. The model also posted an image on Tuesday which raised many eyebrows as she was featured with a huge burger and some fries. The model revealed that she ate all of it which left her fans surprised because models usually avoid eating junk food, especially when they are in the middle of a fashion show or photoshoot.

However, a look at Martha’s eating and exercise routine shows that she can afford to indulge once in a while. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Martha revealed that she believes in striking a balance when it comes to her diet and never deprives herself. The article quoted her as saying the following.