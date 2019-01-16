Colin Kaepernick Denies Speaking With Travis Scott About Super Bowl Performance, Per ‘TMZ’

On Tuesday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Travis Scott consulted with Colin Kaepernick about performing in the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. While the rapper and the former quarterback did not agree on the matter, they reportedly came to a “mutual understanding,” sources close to Scott said. However, Kaepernick, his girlfriend Nessa, and her Hot 97 radio partner Ebro Darden all took to social media on Wednesday to deny that the two ever spoke at all, according to TMZ.

According to the initial report by Variety, sources said that Kaepernick approved of Scott’s Super Bowl performance because of the rapper’s decision to ask the NFL to make a $500,000 donation to social justice organization Dream Corps.

Darden tweeted the report with his own counter statement, writing, “Kap did not approve this bull***t! Get the f*** out of here…”

While Kaepernick did not directly comment on the report yet, he did retweet Darden’s statement, as well as a few others by Nessa.

Nessa added her own comment to Darden’s tweet, saying, “FACTS @EBRO!!! THEY NEED TO STOP LYING.”

Later, she wrote that there was “no mutual respect” and “no understanding” for “anyone working against” Kaepernick.

When it was announced on Monday that Scott would be performing alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi of Outkast, Nessa tweeted a screenshot of the Urban Dictionary definition of a “sell out.”

“If you’re with them, then you are definitely not with us,” she wrote.

During the alleged phone conversation, Scott stated that everyone makes a statement in their own way and his statement was the large donation to Dream Corps. He felt that the donation will do some good for the Take a Knee movement, which Kaepernick began by kneeling during the National Anthem as a player for the San Francisco 49ers.

If you’re with them, then you are definitely not with us. pic.twitter.com/cILfbDRbwY — NESSA (@nessnitty) January 14, 2019

Representatives for Kaepernick did not comment on the initial matter.

Scott reportedly confirmed his appearance at the Super Bowl shortly after the conversation with Kaepernick. At the same time, he released a statement mentioning that he will partner with the NFL to make the donation to Dream Corps, Billboard reported.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, fans are taking a stand against the performance with a petition on Change.org that demands Maroon 5 cancel the entire performance. The petition garnered 85,000 signatures, according to Uproxx. However, the petition has since been updated to ask the performers to take a knee during their set.

“There’s one way they can still redeem their reputation with their fans. Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi: take a knee during your set,” the petition reads.