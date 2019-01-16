‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Stun With 10 Year Challenge

Stars from The Young and the Restless took to their social media to participate in the 10-year challenge that recently made the rounds as people everywhere dug up their decade-old photos. Many fan favorites revealed their stunning good looks and how they’ve changed in the past decade.

It is fun to look back to see how hairstyles and clothing have changed since roughly 2009, and amazingly pretty much every single soap star got better with age. The official Y&R social media accounts got in on the viral challenge by sharing side by side images of Nick Newman actor, Joshua Morrow. In the caption, the show asked fans to chime in with who else they’d love to see in the fun comparison photos.

Viewers instantly responded by asking for comparisons of Esther (Kate Linder) and Jill (Jess Walton). Plus, plenty hoped to see Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Devon (Bryton James), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Neil (Kristoff St. John).

Followers also commented on how they feel about Nick on the show. One wrote, “We grew up together. Always love watching me some Nicholas. Your character never changes.”

Another hoped to see more Nick 2.0 with the response, “Nick will be the new Victor Newman very soon, I’m loving this!!!!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, stars Camryn Grimes (Mariah, former Cassie), Kate Linder, Tracey Bregman (Lauren), and Daniel Goddard (Cane) shared their own versions of the challenge on their Instagram accounts.

Because Grimes is just 29 years old, her photos looked entirely different, and they proved that the soap star just gets better as she grows. Grimes grew up on the show as Cassie Newman, and she took home a Daytime Emmy at the age of 10 years old for her portrayal.

Meanwhile, Tracey Bregman, who’s gone through so much this past year in losing her home to the California wildfires, shared hers, and she proved like all the others that she too improves as the years fly by.

Kate Linder stunned her followers with the 10-year challenge photos. She said that the past decade has been filled with challenges and also wonderful memories.

Meanwhile, Daniel Goddard took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself and Christel Khalil whom fans call “Lane,” Lily plus Cane. Currently, viewers do not love that Cane is cheating on Lily with Victoria while Lily serves her prison sentence for her part in the crash that led to Hilary’s demise. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that things are about to get worse for Cane and Lily. Goddard reminded fans how much they adore the Genoa City couple who seem to be on the rocks right now.

On Twitter, the official Y&R account shared a bevy of comparisons that also featured Christian LeBlanc (Michael) along with Bryton James, Amelia Heinle, Tracey Bregman, Sharon Case, and Kristoff St. John.