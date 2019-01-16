Meghan Markle Flaunts Baby Bump In Form-Fitting Dress As She Visits Rescue Animals

The Duchess of Sussex was glowing as she paid a visit to an animal center in London.

Meghan Markle is now six months pregnant and sprouting quite a prominent baby bump, but that certainly hasn’t stopped her from performing her royal duties. Her growing belly wasn’t the only thing that she was showing off, the Duchess of Sussex bared some leg as well. She was seen spending some time visiting a few furry friends at the Mayhew Animal Home in London on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mail, this is Markle’s second engagement for the week as she braved the rainy day. She was looking chic and confident in a complete cream-colored outfit. Her above-the-knee dress is part of the H&M maternity line. It was paired with her matching Emporio Armani coat that she has been seen in previously back in October. This time she completed the ensemble with cream heels and a Stella McCartney handbag. She is not afraid of being a little daring in her choice of clothing since joining the royal family.

The duchess had just recently been named a patron of the animal rescue charity. She met up with the staff and volunteers who work with the animals. The charity helps dogs, cats, and people to improve their lives in not only their own community but nationally as well. They have a variety of things they do, including finding forever homes for the animals and providing preventative veterinary care. This holds a special place in the heart of the pregnant duchess.

Meeting TheraPaws volunteer Claire Godwin, and Roobarb the dog at @TheMayhew. Mayhew’s TheraPaws animal therapy programme works to improve wellbeing in their local community. pic.twitter.com/VWoOH53dJr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

Meghan Markle was certainly not afraid to possibly get her outfit dirty. She was hands-on as she picked up a few pups to give them some love. She is known as quite an animal lover, even before she became royalty. This particular charity also works with the community as an outreach to provide animal therapy visits and the homeless with pets. The 37-year-old former actress was all smiles as she petted the dogs and learned more about their services.

Flying solo this time, Markle also chatted with a few of the beneficiaries that have been on the receiving end of the program. She is said to also be touring the facility to get a first-hand look at what they do.

Harry and Meghan have two royal dogs at home. Guy, the beagle, has settled in quite nicely this past year after traveling from the U.S. to his new home. Since the couple married, they also adopted a black lab named Oz.