MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 33 Details Officially Released: ‘War Of The Worlds’ Debuts February 6

Rumors have been swirling for months about the upcoming season of MTV’s Challenge series. Filming reportedly started last October and ran into December and now the network is sharing official details about the cast, premise, and premiere date.

As the Inquisitr detailed in October, Season 33 was slated to be another cast comprised of newbies and veterans. In addition, a number of cast members were being brought in from non-MTV shows. Filming was expected to take place in Namibia, Africa and T.J. Lavin was back to host.

Now People confirms the details regarding The Challenge: War of the Worlds. For Season 33, dubbed by the network to be the most hardcore, gritty battle yet, 34 players will be trying to win the big money. As expected, there is a group of veterans as well as a group of “prospects.”

Based on the official cast list, it looks like early Challenge spoilers nailed the veterans list as well as most of the prospects list. The veterans group is made up of some long-time franchise heavy hitters like Cara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburello, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Wes Bergmann, along with some newer faces.

Season 33 will also include former Big Brother-turned-Challenge personalities Paulie Calafiore, Natalie Negrotti, and Da’Vonne Rogers along with other battle-tested contestants like Zach Nichols, Nany Gonzalez, Leroy Garrett, and Jenna Compono. The veterans team is rounded out with the likes of Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell, Hunter Barfield, Kam Williams, and Kyle Christie.

The prospects side is made up of an eclectic mix of personalities from other reality television shows, both from MTV and elsewhere. Telemundo personality Alan Valdez is involved, as are former Big Brother contestants Julia and Liz Nolan, Josh Martinez, and Morgan Willett. American Ninja Warrior star Natalie Duran is a cast member, and so is Bachelor Canada contestant Shaleen Sutherland.

Other prospects include former Ex on the Beach personalities Ashley Cain, Chase McNary (who was also on The Bachelorette), Joao Paulo Andrade, and Zahida Allen. Geordie Shore is responsible for Dee Nguyen and Stephen Bear, and Love Island is where MTV found contestants Georgia Harrison and Theo Campbell.

In addition, Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios is on the show as is Party Down South personality Mattie Lynn Breaux. Rounding out the prospects team is Survivor Turkey contestant Turabi Camkiran.

MTV teases that Season 33 will include “the most grueling, physical and mental challenges” and players will be battling for a piece of $1 million in prize money. There will be new rules and surprise twists to challenge the competitors along the way and the network is touting this as a truly hardcore battle.

The Season 33 premiere of MTV’s The Challenge airs on Wednesday, February 6. The week before that, viewers can check out The Challenge: War of the Worlds: Basic Training, and it looks like fans can expect an after show airing after the premiere. Who will win this wild battle this time around? Stay tuned for spoilers regarding what reportedly goes down.