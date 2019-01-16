‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Questions Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, January 16 features a short visit for Cane and Lily and questions for Nick from Phyllis. Plus, Mia has Arturo on her mind while Rey lets Sharon down.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) visited Lily (Christel Khalil). He tried to connect with her, but Lily did not want to. Cane wanted to plan a trip to Paris when she got out, and Lily asked him to stop planning the future — it is too hard for her. Lily explained that she started teaching a class to help the other inmates get their GED’s, and then she had to leave quickly to teach the lesson. Cane felt he should get somebody else to cover for her, but Lily refused. She told Cane that they’re no longer on the same side, and then she left. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate that Cane will make another mistake with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) soon.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wondered why suddenly Nick (Joshua Morrow) seemed convinced that Victor (Eric Braeden) is innocent in J.T.’s murder. Nick did not open up to Phyllis about why he knew, but she continued to question him about what Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) told him. Phyllis felt that Victor was already coming between them. However, Nick told Phyllis he thinks she’s biased against his father.

Later, Phyllis apologized about their disagreement. She knew that Nick is worried about his mom. During the apology, Nick almost spilled the beans that Nikki told him that she killed J.T., but he managed to stop himself in time.

At their apartment, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) enjoyed some time together. They admitted that they’re good for each other and how much they need each other. Although Rey wouldn’t skip work for Mia, she appreciated how responsible he is. She said that Rey makes her feel safe, and he said that Mia makes life interesting.

After Rey left, Mia called Arturo (Jason Canela). Before he went to Mia’s, Arturo saw Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights and told her to get somebody else to fix things in Mia and Rey’s apartment. Arturo went upstairs to see Mia, and she admitted that nothing happened between Rey and Sharon. Then, Mia shocked Arturo by bringing up their time in bed together staying warm. Arturo asked Mia why she kept doing things like this and told her he wants to move on.

At the station, Rey held a press conference, which Nick interrupted to proclaim Victor’s innocense. Later Rey informed Sharon that Mia knows that they were together in the storm, but he admitted that his wife did not know they had shared one room and a bed. Rey vowed he would not be the same type of man his father was, and Sharon seemed a bit hurt.