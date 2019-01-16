‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Says It’s Time For The Awards Community To Notice His TV Wife And Mom

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor says Susan Kelechi Brown and Mandy Moore deserve to be recognized.

Sterling K. Brown is the reigning Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner on This Is Us, but he is ready to pass the torch. The This Is Us star, who plays Randall Pearson on the NBC drama, told The Hollywood Reporter that it’s high time his TV wife, Susan Kelechi Watson, gets some awards show love.

In the new interview, Brown revealed that he only appears in one scene in Kelechi Watson’s upcoming showcase episode, which will focus on her character Beth Pearson’s background story and introduce her mother (played by Cosby Show veteran Phylicia Rashad) to viewers. But the actor hopes the episode will also get the attention of Emmy and Golden Globes voters.

“We shot [the episode] before Christmas break, and I’m going to be perfectly honest: I’m in one scene,” Brown told THR.

“I’m happy, but this is Sue’s episode. I’m going to put this out there because I want to bring it to fruition: I think that Susan Kelechi Watson has been killing it for the past three years, and I feel like she hasn’t quite gotten the shine that she merits. Now that she has her episode with a strong assist from Dame Phylicia Rashad, I’m hoping that the awards community takes notice and says, ‘You know what, maybe this woman needs to have a nomination or two.’ She’s ridiculous.”

Sterling K. Brown also had kind words for the woman who plays his TV mom. Brown, who is 42 years old, gave props to his younger co-star Mandy Moore, who at age 34 plays his mom in varying eras on the NBC hit.

“Honestly, I don’t know what else you want from Miss Amanda Moore, who is 34 years old and plays a 42-year-old man’s mother, who’s actually 38 on the show, and you don’t blink an eye! I don’t blink an eye. When I call her Mom, she’s my mom. I don’t see somebody eight years younger than me. I see my mother, and I love her, and I respect her as a thespian, as a human being. I feel like unfairly sometimes, the stigma of being a former child pop star maybe looms over her, but Mandy Moore is acting her a** off. I’m a fan.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has been vocal about his cast’s acting nods and says a win for any of them is a win for the network series, which competes against shows on cable and streaming giants.

“When Sterling wins an award or Milo is nominated or the cast wins a SAG award against all these other crazy shows, that’s our win,” the This Is Us showrunner said last year, per Variety.

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, who scored one of the drama’s two lead actor nominations along with Brown at last year’s Emmy Awards, added that the real motivation to work on This Is Us has nothing to do with awards.

“The big win is an audience that’s engaged in what we’re all collectively doing together,” Ventimiglia said. “This is such a unique experience of love reflected amongst the group going outward to an audience that’s engaged and giving it back. The real gold statue is the audience.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.