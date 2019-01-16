Michael Strahan Invites Clemson Tigers To A ‘Proper Meal’ After Trump’s Fast Food Dinner At The White House

The 'GMA' host invited the Clemson football team for 'lobster and caviar' and he's paying!

Michael Strahan wants the Clemson Tigers to know that he remembers his college football days, and knows that the team would rather chow down on some lobster, filet mignon, and caviar than a Happy Meal in a cardboard box. No doubt these guys are lifetime members of the clean plate club and the Good Morning America wants the team to know he’s got their backs and the check if they’d like to come up to NYC.

TMZ Sports says that Strahan has extended an invitation to the winning Clemson team and told them he wasn’t too impressed by the pizza and burger party that Donald Trump threw them at the White House, and so he wants them to come up north for the good stuff.

“I personally… I would like to invite the Clemson football team here for a great meal.”

Strahan did a shout out to the team on GMA to say that whatever they would like to eat for dinner, it’s on him

“Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster… whatever you want we’ll take care of you. We gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

This is what you do when you have been through the struggle and you respect the dedication and comradery of these young men to win a national championship. Michael Strahan invites Clemson Tigers for "lobster and caviar" on Good Morning America https://t.co/CaUnXfOCKR — ΞLΞVΞNTH (@3L3V3NTH) January 16, 2019

The former defensive end for the New York Giants wanted the guys not to worry, because he would be picking up the tab.

“It’s out of my pocket guys. I’ll pay for it. No problem.”

Perhaps it’s because Strahan understands the rigors of being a collegiate athlete from his days at Texas Southern, but something says that Strahan’s spread is what the Clemson students had in mind.

But while Michael Strahan makes healthy eating and time in the gym a priority, according to the Inquisitr, Donald Trump’s dream meal is from the McDonald’s value menu, and he really doesn’t enjoy fancy food. He’s often stated that his ultimate dinner can be picked up at the drive-thru.

“[A Trump dinner] would include two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

Trump meant no disrespect by ordering the fast food feast which included Dominos Pizza for the Clemson Tigers because he’s publicly shared that he would prefer a fast food burger any day to what they usually serve at fancy banquets and dinner parties.

Trump has also shared that he thinks that the cleanliness standard at fast food restaurants is much higher than random places where you never know what’s going on.

“I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard.”