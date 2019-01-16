Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Much Money Social Media Influencers Make, Says She Got $150,000 From One Post

All active social media users out there know that influencers and celebrities make a lot of money through their social media posts and activities, however, when exact figures are revealed, it often leaves people jaw-dropped with surprise.

American television personality and model Hailey Baldwin, who has 17 million followers on Instagram, recently revealed that she has been paid as much as $150,000 from a single social media post.

The 22-year-old star — who has changed her name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram since tying the knot with singer Justin Bieber — revealed that she posts different things on social media that she likes, adding that she has gotten in trouble with her agent many times who told her that she could have made money through the post.

The interview was conducted as part of a Netflix documentary called The American Meme which also talked about how much other celebrities are making through social media posts, per Insider.

“I’ve heard of people making $1 million off of one photo,” Hailey informed. The documentary also mentioned other celebs and social media personalities who have made a lot of money through social media posts.

Brands approach social media influencers and celebrities to include products in their pictures and videos because when it comes to TV, they can simply change the channel when the advertisements are shown.

In case of celebrity endorsement through social media, it is not an option and audiences — in a way — are compelled to look at the products. Per the Insider article, “a brand deal is when an influencer posts a picture on their social media showing a product, saying how much they like it, and encouraging others to buy it.”

The documentary also quoted YouTuber Amanda Cerny who said that she has a flat rate of $50,000 per Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly made up to $1 million per paid Instagram post, according to CNBC. As detailed by the article, Jenner is the highest paid social media influencer, followed by singer Selena Gomez who charges $800,000 per sponsored post, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who makes $750,000 per post, per.

Kim Kardashian is the fourth-most highest paid social media influencer, who according to an article by Business Insider has made up to 500,000 per social media post.

Social media celebrities usually endorse all types of products, from medicines to weight loss products to shoes and clothing and skin-care products. A look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, for instance, shows that she often endorses weight-loss products and shakes. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, anything that the Kardashian-Jenner clan endorses sells like hot cakes, but Michael Heller — the CEO of digital-marketing firm Talent Resources — said that they don’t endorse all products.