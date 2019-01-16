‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Nikki Faces Mortal Danger!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 17 bring extreme danger for Nikki, extreme concern for Neil, and extreme attraction for Victoria and Cane. Things in Genoa City heat up as the week winds down.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is in danger, according to She Knows Soaps. Somebody is spying on her and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Plus, the person is leaving behind clues from the night J.T. died. Whoever it is, knows what Nikki did to help save her daughter, and now they’re torturing Nikki to the point that it drove her to drink although she’s steadfastly stayed on the wagon since her hit-and-run accident.

Sure Nick (Joshua Morrow) set up extra security after Nikki finally revealed the truth, but whoever is sending Nikki this message obviously knows a lot about the Newman Ranch. Now things are finally coming to a head, and the Newman matriarch has cause to fear for her life or at very least her freedom. Somebody is in a warpath, hell-bent on making Nikki pay for hitting J.T. over the head with the fireplace poker. For now, they don’t know who it is, but the truth will certainly come out soon. The only question is, will it be too late?

Meanwhile, Neil (Kristoff St. John) has reason to be concerned about Ana (Loren Lott). The whole goal of her return was to help Devon (Bryton James), but she’s struggling too. Ana is a talented songwriter, but because she’s been burned before, she’s keeping that under wraps. Neil knows something is up, and he wants to ensure that Ana is okay.

Finally, the electricity flares Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cane (Daniel Goddard). As unlikely as their first kiss seemed, the sparks fly again, and they find themselves passionately making out on the couch. However, Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that this time the unexpected pair ends up with an audience — Billy (Jason Thompson). Oops.

There’s already no love lost between Cane and Billy (or Cane and Victoria for that matter), so when Billy catches Cane canoodling with Victoria, he sees red and once again finds himself vowing revenge for the second time in just a few short months. Billy’s last revenge completely burned down everything he’d ever had with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and if he’s not careful, Billy could end up severing ties entirely with the mother of his children, too. As for Cane and Victoria, they’re bound to feel terrible guilt over yet another unexplainable kiss.