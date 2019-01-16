‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Kelly Dodd Wants To Hit Vicki Gunvalson ‘Directly In The Face’

See what led up to the odd statement.

Kelly Dodd still isn’t on good terms with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

According to a new report from Us Weekly magazine, the lingering drama between Dodd and Gunvalson was evident days ago on Instagram after Dodd responded to a post shared by her other co-star Tamra Judge.

“In the boxing ring of life, it’s not how hard you can hit, But rather how many times you can get hit and keep moving forward,” Judge wrote with her post.

In response to the Rocky quote, Dodd said, “I wish I could do that [to] someone we know! But hit directly in the face.”

Right away, fans wondered if the person Dodd was referring to was someone on The Real Housewives of Orange County and asked if her initials were “V.G.”

“Yep,” Dodd replied.

While Dodd and Gunvalson made amends during the Season 13 reunion special at the end of last year, Dodd ultimately decided she could not move forward with a friendship with Gunvalson due to her drug use and bad mom allegations. Dodd even said she would not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County if Gunvalson was involved.

“If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” she told fans weeks ago.

However, Gunvalson wasn’t buying Dodd’s threats to quit and told fans on Twitter that she would likely return because she has “no job or career.”

In response to Vicki Gunvalson’s now-deleted “no career” diss, Kelly Dodd fired back at Gunvalson with a post on Instagram that pointed out she was college educated while Gunvalson is not.

“I worked in advertising after I graduated from college for 10 yrs. Bought real estate by myself.. Married a smart successful man with whom, I had a child with which is a great father to his daughter. Where is your kids father?? I invested in stocks and real estate and start ups very early therefore, I don’t have to work as an insurance broker selling insurance for minimal margins (your words) You also told me you make more money on the show than you do selling insurance,” she said.

“I have made better choices in my life than you.. I’m sorry if you’re jealous, I just work smarter.. I hope you find happiness, peace and love Vicki#dontbejelly #donthate,” Kelly added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will begin production sometime later this year.