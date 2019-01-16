‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Renewed For Season 16 Per ‘Deadline’

So You Think You Can Dance will be renewed for a 16th season per a report by Deadline and will return this summer to the Fox lineup of programming.

The series, which hails from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions, will attempt to score big ratings for the network during the summer months as it has done for the past 15 seasons.

“Each season, the talent on So You Think You Can Dance reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company to Deadline.

“The hard work and passion that goes into each performance are awe-inspiring. We can’t wait to see what Season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers,” he continued to the news outlet.

At the conclusion of Season 15, Wade was optimistic about a renewal for the series, which he says “does incredibly well,” calling it a “jewel in the crown” to Deadline.

In September of 2018, Hannahlei Cabanilla was named the Season 15 winner of So You Think You Can Dance during the live two-hour season finale.

Cabanilla, aged 18, won a cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine, a role in the live musical production of the award-winning musical Rent on Fox and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer according to Deadline.

Over the course of the show’s 15 seasons, So You Think You Can Dance has received 64 Emmy nominations and 16 wins per Deadline.

There are some pretty fabulous dancers that came out of the series, including Travis Wall from Season 2 and Allison Holker, who went on to perform as a pro on Dancing with the Stars.

But perhaps the most famous alum of the series is Season 4’s amazing Hip Hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who coincidentally is married to Holker.

Boss landed a role in Step Up 3D, and then reprised it in Step Up Revolution and Step Up All In.

He also appeared in Hairspray and the sequel to Stomp The Yard, as well as Magic Mike XXL. He also DJ’s on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Ellen’s Game of Games.

Auditions for the 16th season of So You Think You Can Dance kick off next month in New York City (Feb. 9) Dallas (Feb. 12) and Los Angeles (Feb. 23).

Get ready — #SYTYCD is back for Season 16! ???????? Do you have what it takes to be America's favorite dancer? ????‍♀️ Audition at the below cities: February 9: New York, NY

February 12: Dallas, TX

February 23: Los Angeles, CA Register now ???? https://t.co/DiaxLOiwKv pic.twitter.com/G76s0r3skG — SYTYCD (@DANCEonFOX) January 14, 2019

There’s no word yet on whether Mary Murphy, Vanessa Hudgens or Stephen “Twitch” Boss — all of whom joined Lythgoe on the Season 15 judging panel — will be back for the 16th cycle.