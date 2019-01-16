‘This Is Us’ Fans React To Jack’s Shocking Lie About His Brother Nicky

The NBC drama dropped another bombshell, but all questions about Jack and Nicky will be answered next week.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoiler from the This Is Us episode, “The Last Seven Weeks.”

This Is Us fans are freaking out over the late plot twist involving patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano). In the most recent This Is Us episode, “The Last Seven Weeks,” it was revealed that not only did Jack’s little brother survive the Vietnam war and is still alive, but that Jack knew about it and was in contact with him after the war. The reveal was a shocker for fans of the NBC drama who had long believed Jack’s story that his brother was dead.

Now that present day Kevin (Justin Hartley) has his long lost Uncle’s address, Jack’s secrets are all going to come out on the next episode of This Is Us, titled “Songbird Road: Part One.”

In an interview with E! News, This Is Us showrunner Isaac Aptaker tease the fast-moving storyline.

“So next week, everything is going to be answered about Nicky,” the This Is Us EP told E! News.

“We’re going to tell exactly what happened with him and Jack, why Jack said he was dead when he wasn’t, what everyone knew when… It’s such a cool episode, and it has so many answers, and that’s when people are going to be really satisfied. This is the opposite of a slow burn. This is exactly what happened, this is everything I need to know, a packed hour.”

Many This Is Us fans were blindsided by the news that Jack had kept such a big family secret from his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their kids. You can see some of the viewer reaction to Jack’s big lie below.

Aptaker told E! that next week’s revealing episode will “explain a lot about Jack.”

“I think after next week, it adds a whole layer to the character, and all of a sudden parts of him that were always shrouded in mystery or where you suspected there was some darkness or some untold history there but weren’t quite sure what it was, all of a sudden that will make a lot more sense,” Aptaker explained. “So I think it really brings the character into focus in a really interesting way where all of a sudden, this amazing dad Jack and this little boy Jack and war Jack, all of them coalesce into one person after we learn this piece of the puzzle.”

As for that first meeting with his character’s Uncle Nicky, This Is Us star Justin Hartley as already teased that it probably won’t be a happy family reunion.

“It’s probably not going to be all rainbows and butterflies,” the This Is Us star told Entertainment Tonight.

You can see the promo for the This Is Us episode, “Songbird Road: Part One,” below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 8 p.n. on NBC.