Cardi B Reveals Her Insane Abs Just 6 Months After Giving Birth In New Video

Cardi's rock hard six-pack abs are on full display in a new video a mere six-months after giving birth to her daughter.

It may only have been six months since Cardi B gave birth to her first child, but the rapper is proving that it certainly didn’t take her long to bounce back into shape. In a new video posted to her Instagram account this week, the star was showing off her seriously toned abs as she promoted her new line for Fashion Nova.

26-year-old Cardi shared the clip to her account as she discussed her latest clothing range with the fashion house, revealing her middle for her more than 39 million followers on the social media site including her very prominent six-pack abs.

Wearing a white top and blue jeans with an oversized black jacket, the rapper said in the clip that her whole outfit was from the collection while explaining a number of different ways it could be worn. She also wrote in the caption, “Make sure ya check out my @fashionnova collection…..My new collection coming soon” with a red heart emoji.

She continued to show off her amazing six-pack abs bounce back on her social media, later sharing a photo of herself as she revealed her six-months post baby body with the world.

Another recent Instagram upload from the star this week showed her in an all-denim ensemble from fashion designer Dolce and Gabbana that perfectly showcased her flat stomach.

But while it appears Cardi is understandably pretty proud of her body after baby, she previously admitted that she actually thinks she’s lost too much weight since becoming a mom to daughter Kulture, who she welcomed with estranged husband Offset back in July.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted to fans that she was missing the curves she had while she was pregnant and was actually looking to put a little weight back on.

“Now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight,” she said of wanting to gain some of her pregnant weight back in a video shared online back in November.

The mom of one even went on to describe her weight loss as being “depressing” and “sad.”

People reported that Cardi also discussed her weight loss a month earlier when she first told her followers that she wanted to gain some weight back just three months after giving birth.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Referring to herself as being a “skinnymomma,” Cardi said at the time, “Now that I lost all the baby weight I gotta gain some back.”

Around the same time, Daily Mail reported that the star denied going under the knife to get back into such great shape so quickly, shutting down rumors that she got liposuction in an Instagram Live video.