‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Poses In A Skimpy Bikini At 55, ‘Take Me Back’

Lisa's flaunting her body again in a tiny two-piece at 55.

Lisa Rinna is once again making it pretty clear that showing off an amazing body in a bikini has no age limit. The stunning Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealing some serious skin in a photo posted to her official Instagram account on January 14 which showed her rocking a tiny two-piece.

The latest skin-baring photo shared by the reality star this week showed her looking far younger than her 55 years as she flaunted her toned body for her 1.7 million followers on the social media site in a dark patterned Fendi bikini while laying on her side in front of a white wall during a recent vacation.

Rinna posed with her toned abs on full display while she kept her eyes covered and protected from the sun with a pair of dark designer sunglasses with her hair slicked all the way back.

The bikini snap appeared to have been taken a few days ago, as Rinna wrote in the caption that she was missing her trip and hoping to soak up the sun once again. “Take me back,” she wrote alongside a palm tree emoji.

The picture appeared to have been snapped earlier this month when the Inquisitr reported that Lisa first shared a closer up photo of herself in her swimwear as she rang in the New Year in the tropical location.

But while there’s no doubting that Rinna’s looking better than ever at 55-years-old as she flaunted her body in a bikini in the snap shared with her fans this week, she’s revealed in the past that she definitely works hard for the body she has today.

Per New Beauty, back in May, the Real Housewives star teased one of her biggest secrets to staying toned and healthy on her Instagram page while sharing a snap of herself in a very skimpy red bikini top.

“I do yoga. 25 years of it. What do you do?” she asked alongside a heart and a kissing emoji as she flaunted her seriously toned arms.

As for the other exercises she enjoys to keep herself in shape, Lisa continued in the caption, “Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

She’s also revealed her go-to workout moves on her official website in the past.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“In a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it!” Rinna wrote in a post on lisarinna.com. “I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”

Lisa continued, “My one piece of advice though is finding more than one form of exercise that you love to do and then mixing it up. One day do the pilates, and then the next day you play tennis.”