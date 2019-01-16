‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Becky’s Relationship With Her Baby Daddy Takes A Surprising Turn In Season Finale

New photos from the season finale episode ,'We Continue to Truck,' show Becky having a change of heart about Emilio.

Could Becky Conner finally be moving on? The Conners character, who has been in mourning since the death of her husband Mark (played by the late Glenn Quinn) is not only expecting an unexpected baby after a one-night stand, but her relationship with her baby daddy seems to be heating up just in time for the show’s season finale.

ABC has released sneak peek photos from the upcoming Conners finale, “We Continue to Truck,” and it looks like Becky (Lecy Goranson) will have a change of heart about Emilio (Rene Rosado), her Casa Bonita co-worker and father of her unborn child. In the new photos posted by the network, Becky is seen taking a snowy stroll through a park with Emilio and later kissing him. The new photos mark a drastic turn for the eldest Conner kid, who previously wanted nothing to do with her child’s father.

While it has taken Becky some time to come around, her family seems to love Emilio. Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) offered to teach the Casa Bonita busboy English and described him as a hard-working, devout Catholic who is willing to give Becky what little money he has to help support their bab. Dan (John Goodman) offered Emilio a second job hanging drywall, despite the fact that he doesn’t agree with his illegal status in the country.

Eric McCandless / ABC

At the end of the most recent Conners episode, “Don’t Shoot the Piano Teacher,” Becky revealed that her fears revolve around the fact that she doesn’t want to depend on a man who might end having to leave her. While both Dan and Jackie understand that Emilio could get deported, they feel he is “the real deal.”

But according to The Futon Critic, The Conners season finale, “We Continue to Truck” may not end with happily ever after. The episode synopsis reads: “Becky’s hopes of a happily ever after with Emilio are jeopardized when Dan delivers alarming news.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Conners star Lecy Goranson admitted she had some concerns about her character’s pregnancy reveal when it played out in the episode “Miracles” in late November.

“At first, it was exciting and fun and really interesting in terms of Roseanne’s death and there being this idea of life moving forward, which is really beautiful,” Goranson told ET. “And then I had another thought: Was it somewhat irresponsible to put out in the universe that someone in their forties could get pregnant as a miracle when there are so many women that are really struggling with their fertility at that age? I did definitely take that into account, but I also think that life happens and it’s an opportunity for Becky to be honest with herself.”

The Conners season finale airs Tuesday, January 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.