‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak Shows Serious Skin In A Tiny Bikini In New Vacation Photo

Mom of six Kim is rocking a very skimpy bikini in a new photo from the beach.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann revealed her incredible bikini body a new vacation snap posted to her Instagram account this week. Per People, the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star was showing some serious skin in the picture posted online on January 15 as she waded into the water while showing off her booty to her almost 3 million followers.

Though she didn’t reveal her exact location on the social media site, Kim left little else to the imagination as she posed with her back to the camera in her tiny bikini.

The mom of six was proudly showing off her body as the sun went down in the tropical location, while she put her hair up onto her head in a loose bun and looked out toward the ocean.

She told fans in the caption that she was in her “favorite place” with a wave emoji.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, leaving several comments for Kim after seeing her put her assets on full display for the camera this week.

“Daaaayyyymmmnnn!” one fan wrote after seeing the latest snap shared by the TV personality this week, adding several emojis with hearts for eyes as well as a number of fire emojis. Another told Zolciak, “you look amazing” with two heart emojis.

Another then asked Zolciak in the comments section, “Can you share booty workout tips??”

But this certainly isn’t the first time the reality star has shown off her body on social media.

As the Inquisitr reported back in November, Kim joined forces with her husband Kroy Biermann for a pretty sexy vacation photo which showed them both revealing a serious amount of skin at the beach.

The picture shared by Kim on Instagram showed the stunning Real Housewives star rocking a pretty skimpy black bikini, while Kroy rocked a tiny white Speedo as he put his arm around his wife while they soaked up the sun together.

“Private beach baby!” Zolciak wrote in the caption of that photo. “My favorite place on earth!”

She then referred to her husband’s very skimpy swimwear choice by adding, “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!!” with fire emojis.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Prior to that, People reported that Kim spoke openly about how she gets into such amazing shape by revealing that she’s a big fan of running.

“I run three to four miles five times a week. I have ALWAYS loved to run,” she told her fans via social media of her go-to workout. She also shared that one of the big secrets to her amazing body is that she keeps very busy throughout the day.

Writing in the caption of a picture posted to Instagram that put her booty on full display, Zolciak said that being a busy mom of six also keeps her trim as she told fans, “from the time I get up to the time I go to bed … I rarely sit down.”