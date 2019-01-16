Rita Ora And Kate Moss Pose Naked In Bed To Celebrate Supermodel’s 45th Birthday

Rita Ora celebrated her pal’s Kate Moss’s 45th birthday on Tuesday with a very special Instagram post that included a super saucy picture of the two of them laying in bed.

The 28-year-old pop star took to social media to share a couple of photos of the two of them, but one of the snaps stood out, as both Rita and Kate are seen cosied up in bed seemingly naked. The vintage-looking picture of the two beauties laying beneath the sheets showed the “Let You Love Me” hitmaker striking a sexy pose while holding her phone with one hand and touching her blonde locks with the other.

Her lips are slightly parted and the tattoo on her left bicep is completely visible, but she looks extremely comfortable as she reclines back on a huge white pillow with Kate laying by her side. The supermodel, on the other hand, looks like she could be peacefully sleeping, as she dons minimal makeup while her eyes are closed for the photo. Adding an extra touch of sensuality to the picture was the actual bed frame, which was clearly bondage-inspired.

Rita also shared a close-up photo of the two of them, this time far more dressed up and rocking a natural-looking glam as they hugged and smiled for the camera. “I love you always and forever and I’m so happy to call you my friend,” the singer wrote in the caption.

And according to the Daily Mail, Kate was spotted celebrating her birthday at China Tang at The Dorchester hotel in London with her friends, including fashion designer Stella McCartney, who also shared a beautiful snap of the two of them alongside the caption, “To one of my oldest finest funniest friends… happy happy birthday. I love you xxx.”

Rita formed an even closer bond with Kate ever since singing up to her modelling agency. In August 2018, the Phoenix songstress revealed she was being represented by Kate Moss Agency in all her future modelling projects. The British talent agency, based in London, was founded in September 2016 and boasts a star-studded roaster, including Moss herself, Rita Ora, and actress Gwendoline Christie (best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s Game of Thrones).

“Kate has always been a mentor and life-long friend. It’s a real honor to be working with her.”

“I have watched her career and business grow, and establish itself as one of the most important and recognizable brands. She is a real inspiration, and when we discussed going in to business together, it seemed natural,” Rita told the Sun newspaper.