Kim Kardashian Flashes Major Cleavage In Tiny Sports Bra On Instagram

It may have been her daughter’s first birthday on Tuesday, but busy working mom Kim Kardashian had to head to the set for a secretive photo shoot that saw her rock several sexy outfits.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star spilled out of a tiny crop top while hanging out in the studio for a fitting and glam test, which she documented on her Instagram stories. She flashed her ample cleavage in the revealing top, which she paired with some high-waist Yeezy leggings that allowed for her to showcase her super toned abs and tanned skin. Kim also rocked a few different colored wigs, including a pink one, a blonde one, and a bright blue one, which she showed her social media fans while putting on her famous pout and getting her makeup done.

In the clips, the 38-year-old can be seen sporting a simple glam, which included huge, dark lashes, some light pink blush, and a nude lipstick shade. In one of the looks, she also added some extra glitz to the simple makeup by wearing a bit of blue eye shadow in her inner tear ducts.

“Playing with fun hair today. I have a really cute shoot coming up. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. What do you guys think it’s for?” Kim asked her 125 million followers.

Kim’s posts came shortly after she shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter Chicago, who turned one year old on Tuesday. The proud mama later took to her Insta stories to share a video of her sister Kourtney’s gift, which was a neon green Mercedes G Series SUV — the exact same Kanye West gifted Kim last year. The birthday girl later played in the car with her siblings, Saint, 3, and North, 5, while dad Kanye stood by and smiled at his children.

Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate mother in January last year. And on Monday, the reality TV star confirmed that they are expecting another baby boy “sometime soon” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I think it’s been out there! I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kim admitted.

The newest family addition will also arrive via surrogacy, as Kim struggled with life-threatening health conditions during her first two pregnancies, after which the doctors advised her that it wouldn’t be safe to carry her own baby again.