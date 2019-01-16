Indonesian Fisherman Claims He Saw Doomed Flight MH370 Crash And Recorded Location on His GPS

A fisherman from Indonesia has claimed that he and his crew saw missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 crash into the Sumatra Sea and said he recorded the exact co-ordinates of the crash on his boat’s GPS.

Rusli Khusmin, who is 42, told the world what he claims to have seen yesterday at a news conference in Subang Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, which is where the doomed flight took off.

According to the Daily Mail, Khusmin told reporters, he saw a damaged aircraft low in the sky on the morning of March 8, 2014, as well as lots of thick black smoke.

“I saw the plane moving from left to right like a broken kite,” he explained. “There was no noise, just black smoke as a result of fires before it crashed into the water.” He also added that there was a strong smell of acidic fumes in the moments before the plane hit the sea.

Malaysian officials, who had previously abandoned the search for MH370, appear to think that Khusmin’s story is a credible one. He was flown from Indonesia to Malaysia for this news conference, which was also attended by Dr Jacob George, the CEO of Malaysian consumer NGO, CASSA.

He said he would be sending all of Khusmin’s evidence to the Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad. He will no doubt be urging the Malaysian authorities to reopen the investigation to try to deliver some closure for the families of the 239 people on board MH370, who are now presumed dead.

Rahman Roslan/ / Getty Images

Since the plane was lost in 2014, there have countless theories about what has happened to it. Debris which has been identified as coming from the plane has washed up on beaches off the east coast of Africa. Meanwhile, a costly search off the west coast of Australia in an area identified as the most likely locaton for the plane to have crashed found nothing.

The most recent theory last month came from Denmark. Professor Martin Kristensen, from Aarhaus University in Denmark, published a mathematical analysis of the data from Flight MH370. He concluded that the plane was most likely to have crashed close to Australia’s Christmas Island.

Based on a series of complex mathematical calculations, he identified a new search area close to Christmas Islands and suggested that a thorough search of this year had more than a 90% chance of finding the plane.

No search of that area has been announced yet, however, and with the new evidence from Rusli Khusmin coming to light, it seems far more likely that investigators will be looking much closer to Malaysia.