Ashley Graham Stuns In A Striped Bikini For New Swimwear Shoot

Ashley's showing some skin in a skimpy bikini from her own range.

Ashley Graham is showing off her bikini body in a new swimwear shoot for her line of beachwear. The stunning model shared a glimpse at her latest photoshoot for her Swimsuits For All range on her Instagram account this week, proudly flaunting her curves as she posed in a striped bikini for the camera.

The stunning new photo showed Ashley posing in the sea as she shot a sultry look to the camera.

The plus-size model was rocking a fun black and white striped two-piece from her own size-inclusive collection, which featured a tie design on the bottoms on both hips.

Graham left her long brunette hair to flow down as she posed in the shallow water, accessorising her beach look with two thin gold necklaces around her neck.

The star promoted her line in the caption of the new bikini snap, telling her 8 million followers, “New styles. Same slay. My #swimsuitsforall Essentials Collection is HERE! Link in bio to shop” with a bikini and a fire emoji.

“(#bts footage at @swimsuitsforall),” she then added.

But it wasn’t just on Ashley’s page where she was showing off some skin while promoting her new swimwear range, as Swimsuits For All also recently gave fans a glimpse at one of the new styles available.

Swimsuits For All shared a stunning snap of the model posing in a plunging back one-piece on Instagram January 14.

Graham posed with one hand on her head as she looked off into the distance while enjoying a little time at the beach.

The latest pictures come shortly after the Inquisitr reported just last week that the Sports Illustrated model was showing off her curves in a plunging white one-piece for a recent photoshoot and interview with Elle magazine.

Posing in her bathing suit and a clear plastic jacket in a pool of water, the star joked that she was actually left feeling pretty “pruney” after taking part in the shoot that left her laying in the water for five hours.

“Imagine how pruney I was after five hours of modeling in a pool,” she joked in the caption of the snap she posted to social media.

Desiree Navarro / Getty Images

Speaking to Who What Wear about her collaboration with Swimsuits For All back in 2017, Ashley shared that she wanted to make sure her swimwear collection was available to all ages, ethnicities, shapes, and sizes.

“This message of inclusivity is something that I have been passionate about for a long time,” Graham revealed with the outlet at the time. “We are promoting a world where all sizes, ages, and ethnicities are represented, and imperfections are seen as beautiful.”