Kylie Jenner Turns Up The Heat As She Flaunts Curvy Booty And Toned Legs In Raunchy New Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner has decided to embrace the return to her original dark hair with a special event: an extremely saucy photo shoot.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram page to share a few sexy snaps from her most recent shoot, in which she’s seen posing up a storm while sitting on a chair. Kylie donned a pink feathered dress that featured a black belt cinched at the waist, a halter neck, and an asymmetrical hem, which revealed her long and toned legs and curvy derriere.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wore her newly-dyed raven locks loose in a wavy style, and opted for some simple makeup and baby pink nail polish. In one of the close-up shots, Kylie is seen rocking a basic cat-eye liner, a dark pink lipstick, and a subtle dab of pink blush. Putting on a leggy display for photographer Sasha Samsonova, who has previously worked with both Kylie and her and sister Kendall, she finished off her look with a pair of black satin Giuseppe Zanotti peony pumps, as reported by the Daily Mail. In her last set of Insta snaps, the 20-year-old beauty is seen both looking at the camera and striking a candid pose while putting on her world-famous pout and flashing some major skin, with the scar on her left thigh on full display as well.

Her sexy pictures attracted lots of social media attention, with many of her family members and friends rushing to the comment section. “My goodness,” wrote her older sister Kourtney, while Khloe joked “Hi flamingo!!!!” Father Caitlyn Jenner left a series of heart emojis, while celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin said “This bisch gotta plan,” and model Winnie Harlow gushed, “Second pic tore me to shredssss.”

On Monday, Kylie’s older sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney revealed that the youngest KarJenner member was their mother Kris Jenner’s favorite during an appearance on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While reading out a question from a fan, Cohen asked who was Kris’s favorite child both 10 years ago, and today.

“Kimberly 10 years ago,” Khloe started, and then all three responded in unison “Kylie!” Kourtney even added, “These are facts, not what we think.”

“Yeah, we’re not guessing,” Khloe confirmed. The 34-year-old once even joked that her mother’s favorite is always whichever child earns the highest income, and that is definitely Kylie today. At the helm of a $900 million business with Kylie Cosmetics, which started with the basic lip kit idea, the mother-of-one appeared on the cover of Forbes‘ Women Billionaires issue last year, claiming she is set to become the youngest ever “self-made” billionaire.