‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, January 15: Taylor Urges Steffy To Adopt Flo’s Baby

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, January 15 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) spending time together. Xander noted that he understood her better now than what he did when they were previously involved, per She Knows Soaps. He opined that she had abandonment issues due to her father, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She said that she was still concerned about her father. Zoe told Xander that when she talked to her father, he had asked her not to come around. She was worried that something was wrong and wanted to give him some money to tide him over. Xander said that she was still wise and generous and that he was falling in love with her all over again.

Back at Reese’s apartment, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told Reese and Florence that she was not sure that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was ready to adopt. When Reese went to the other room with the baby, Taylor asked Flo how she had come into contact with the doctor. Flo said that the agency suggested that she look into private adoption to help her place the baby quicker. She asked Taylor about Steffy. Taylor said that she was a grounded, strong-willed, and independent woman. Taylor left.

At the cliff house, Taylor told Steffy that she wanted to discuss some incredible news with her. She told her that she had met a woman who wanted to give up her baby for adoption. She explained that her colleague would arrange the private adoption and that this way she would be able to give Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) the sister that she always wanted to give her. Steffy was taken aback at the news and was worried about the timing being so soon after the loss of Beth.

Reese called Taylor and reminded her not to mention his name. After the call, she urged Steffy to consider this option. Steffy divulged that she had already had a name picked out for a daughter, Phoebe. Taylor said that the moment that she looked at the baby she would know that this child was meant to be Kelly’s sister.

Reese and Flo talked about how she had handled Taylor. He told her that the less information she shared the better. As the conversation progressed, it became evident that she was a craps dealer and that Reese gave her big tips. It appeared as if Flo is romantically interested in Reese and asked about his interest in Taylor before suggesting that they take a trip together after the baby was adopted. She suggested Catalina, but he said that he had had a job at the clinic there and things had not ended well.

Florence talked about getting a birth certificate for the baby. He told her that it was easy enough to get one drawn up. She then asked how he was going to get a social security number. He told her that the less she knew about it the better. Reese reminded Flo that she would get some money once everything was done.

Reese received a phone call from another thug (Guy Nardulli) who claimed to be the other debt collector’s colleague. He told Reese that they were nearly at Zoe’s door. Reese said that he almost had the money. The thug said that Reese had his orders and he had his own.

