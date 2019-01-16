‘Vikings’ Season 5: New Disturbing Images Of Lagertha Are Revealed

Lagertha is shown disheveled and with short hair in the latest images released of the shieldmaiden.

Ever since Lagertha went missing in Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings, fans have been wondering where the shieldmaiden has gone. Now, as Episode 18 approaches, new images have emerged that show a very disheveled Lagertha.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the trailer for the upcoming episode of Vikings Season 5 reveals the return of Lagertha. However, there are very few details beyond a short sighting of the shieldmaiden.

“Lagertha is that you,” Judith asks before an image of Lagertha is shown in the trailer for Episode 18.

TV Guide has released several new images from Episode 18 of Vikings. All of these images feature Lagertha. They reveal Lagertha as being dressed in rags, with her hair cut short. In addition, she appears to be completely disheveled and with injuries. However, there is no indication of how Lagertha sustained those injuries.

As TV Guide points out, the shieldmaiden has “deep bags under her eyes” which “hint that something’s been keeping her up at night.” It is also suggested that Lagertha looks “tense’ and that she is “curling up as though she would like nothing more than to disappear.”

As well as the release of these startling new images, Metro has discovered a new trailer for Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 that also shows more details about Lagertha in this upcoming episode.

The clip was released on DMAX Turkey and shows Lagertha wearing clothing that is remarkably similar to robes worn previously in Vikings by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye).

It should also be noted here that when King Aelle wore this outfit, it was around the time of Ragnar Lothbrok’s (Travis Fimmel) death in Season 4 of Vikings. However, it is unclear how this ties in with Lagertha’s reemergence in Episode 18.

Of course, fans will just have to wait until Wednesday night to find out more about Lagretha and where she has been.

You can view all of the images of Lagerha from Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 below.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, January 16, at” 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 18 (titled “Baldar”).